News Briefs

– Tuesday May 2, 2017 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Angels Way Baptist Church, Marion. Anyone born after Dec. 31, 1985 must take and pass an approved Arkansas Game and Fish Boating Education Course and carry proof that he or she satisfactorily completed the course in order to operate a motorboat in Arkansas. For more information call Loren Strickland at 870-702-1997.

• West Memphis Metropolitan Planning Organization Meetings – MPO Citizens Advisory Committee and Public Meeting Tuesday, May 2 at 10 a.m. The CAC meeting will be held at the West Memphis City Hall, 205 S. Redding, West Memphis. Joint MPO and Technical Coordinating Committees meeting on Tuesday, May 9 at 10 a.m. This meeting will be held at the West Memphis Civic Center, East Room, 212 W. Polk Ave., West Memphis. For comments or additional information contact the MPO at 870-735-8148 or bce@sbcglobal. net or visit the web site at wmats.org

• The Missouri Street Church of Christ hosting the National Day of Prayer – Thursday, May 4. Prayer breakfast will be from 6:30 a.m. – 6:50 a.m. Prayers will be from 6:50 a.m. – 8:00 a.m. The WMCS Kds – 3rd grade will sing 'God Bless America' at 8:00 a.m. Free. All are invited. (Rash Hall, 1600 North Missouri Street)

• Crittenden County AARP Chapter #3502 – Meets every third Tuesday in the month. Meeting are held at the West Memphis Utility Building located at 604 E. Cooper in West Memphis from 11:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. Individuals age 50 and up are welcomed to attend and join the local chapter. Members are provided with extensive knowledge regarding Health Concerns, Legislative Information, Community Service, and much more. A delicious lunch is always served.

• Bernard’s Mobile Mammogram – Crittenden County Health Department, 901 N. 7th St., West Memphis, on Saturday, May 13 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

• Annual Fish Fry Fundraiser benefiting Guide Right – West Memphis – Marion Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Saturday, May 13th 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Regions Park, 231 E. Broadway, West Memphis. Two piece with fries, slaw and drink $10. Tickets can be purchased from any local member of Kappa Alpha Psi or from ticket location: State Farm, 515 N. Missouri, West Memphis.

• McNeil/Crawfordsville School Biannual Reunion – Memorial Day Weekend Friday, May 26 through Sunday, May 28 at the Clarion Hotel, 2007 South Service Road, West Memphis. Picnic 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Old Crawfordsville Gymnasium McNeil Campus, 2260 Old Hwy. 64B, Crawfordsville. For more information call Carloss Richardson Guess at 870-636-0419, Helen Ward Watson at 901-345-7243, Evelyn Smith Donnerson at 870-945-2363, Gabriel Kenyatta at 901-867-9955, Darlene J. Boykin at 870-8235205, Corine Miller at 870823-5954 or the webside: McNeil- Crawfordsville reunion or Facebook page.

• The Wonder City Boys and Girls Club – Afterschool atrisk program will run from through May 26, 2017, Monday through Friday from 3 to 6 p.m. Dinners and snacks will be served. This program is free for youth age 5 to 18. The West Memphis Learning Center in Edmondson will also provide an afterschool program with dinner and snacks.

• Avondale Kindergarten Early Registration – For 2017-18 school year at 1402 Crestmere, West Memphis during the Parent-Teacher Conferences 4 to 7:30 p.m. Registration will continue through May during regular school hours. For questions call 870-735-4588 or the Marion School website at msd3.org. Children must be 5 years old on or before Aug. 1, 2017.

• L.R. Jackson Girls Club, Inc. Summer Enrichment Camp – June 5th through August 4, 2017. 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mon – Fri. Low Low Rates…Sign Up Going On Now. Trips, arts & crafts, sports, Girl Scouts, Splash Day and much more. Boys & Girls ages 4 and up. For more information call 901-3180291.

• Avondale ABC Pre-School Applications 2017-2018 – taking applications for the school year. The ABC Pre-School is part of the Marion School District but is located at 1402 Crestmere in West Memphis. Applicants must be four years old on or before Aug. 1, 2017 and must live in the Marion School District. Applications will be accepted until all 60 slots are filled. The applications will also be available online at msd3.org.

• Marion School District School Choice – Marion School District participates in the Arkansas Public School Choice Act of 2015. The Act allows parents to apply for admission for their child to attend a school in any district beyond the one in which the parent resides. If a student desires to attend a school in a nonresident district, the student’s parent shall submit an application to the nonresident district. The application must be postmarked no later than

May 1 of the year in which the pupil would begin the fall semester at the nonresident district. Applications may be obtained at Marion School District office, 200 Manor St., Marion. The deadline is May 1.

• The West Memphis School District Participation in the Arkansas Public School Choice Act of 2015 – Parents and legal guardians of children residing outside the West Memphis School District who are interested in sending their child/children to the West Memphis School District for the 2017-18 school year may pick up and application at the WMSD Central Office located on 301 South Avalon. The Arkansas Public School Choice Act of 2015 provides a process by which parents may apply for the admission of their child to attend a school in a district outside the district in which the parent resides.

The parent must first submit an application to the selected non-resident district. The application must be on a form approved by the Arkansas Department of Education.

The application must be submitted or postmarked no later than May 1 of the year in which the student would begin the fall semester at the nonresident school district.

Applications do not have to be resubmitted for students currently attending the WMSD under the Arkansas Public School Choice Act. The notice complies with all provisions of the Arkansas Public School Choice Act of 2015.

• Woolfolk Public Library Story Hour – Come enjoy stories, crafts and a snack at the library, 100 N. Currie St., Marion every Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.

• Al-Anon & Alateen meetings – Mondays at 8 p.m. and Thursdays at 6 p.m. at 1233 Park Drive, West Memphis. Call 870-735-5217. Go to www.ar.al-anon.alateen.org.

• Hughes High School 1972 Class Reunion – The Hughes High School Class of 1972 is planning their 46th class reunion for the Memorial Day weekend in 2018. Planning meetings are being held the third Saturday of each month at the Anthonyville MB Church, 1961 Hwy. 147 S., Proctor. All class members are asked to attend. For further information on these meetings and the reunion please contact Claudette D. Dubois at 870792-7648.

• Fish Fry the Last Friday in each month – VFW Post 5225, 406 S. Avalon, West Memphis. Eat in or carry out.

• American Legion Post 53 – Fish fry 1st Friday of every month. Food served from 5-8 p.m. Karaoke every Friday and Saturday night at 7 p.m. Bingo Monday’s at 7 p.m., 150 Legion Road. 735-8803.

• Arkansas State University Degree Center – Offering admission, advising, and scholarship information/assistance for students interested in attending Arkansas State University-Jonesboro on the ASU Mid-South campus. Students can major in Criminology, Business, Nursing, or Education and live locally. Assistance is available Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For more information call, Kennidi Ridgell, Degree .

• 15th Street Childcare Development Center – Announced its sponsorship of the USDA Food Program. Meals will be available at no separate charge or at a reduced charge for National School Lunch Program and at no charge for Child and Adult Care Program.

• Volunteer Drivers Needed – Jim Fiveash, the commander of the American Legion Post 53 needs Volunteer Van Drivers to transport veterans who live in Crittenden County to their VA appointments at the Memphis VA Medical Center and the new Primary Clinic in East Memphis. A 10 passenger transportation van will be furnished by the VA. For requirements and information contact Patrick Kennedy, LCSW, at 901-523-8990, ext. 5540.

• American Red Cross Volunteers Needed – Join the Crittenden County Disaster Action Team (DAT). For volunteer requirements and more information contact Crittenden County DAT Captain Steve Porter at 901495-4177.

• Feeding/Mentoring Program – Free Food at Barton Court Apartments for ages 5-18 sponsored by USDA At Risk Program 3:15 Supper/4:15 Snack.

• Charity Bingo – At the VFW on South Avalon Friday and Saturday early games at 6:30 p.m., regular bingo at 7:30 p.m. Food served at concession counter. $100 games, 4 jackpots and a winner take all. Free meal one Saturday of each month. For information call 735-9102.

