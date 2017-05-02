Patriots knock off Devils, earning state tourney bid

The Marion Patriots got a huge win over their rivals last Saturday, earning not just bragging rights but an invite to the state tournament

For the second time in five days, the Marion Patriots pounced on a big inning against the West Memphis Blue Devils and once again it was the difference in the game.

Marion put up a five-spot in the second inning to power its way to a 10-6 victory over the Blue Devils last Saturday at Tilden Rodgers Complex in the first round of the 6A-East Conference tournament.

With the win, Marion (1313) clinches a state tournament berth and hosts Mountain Home today in the second round. West Memphis (13-11) will travel to Searcy today in search of a victory which would send the Blue Devils to their first state tournament since 2012.

Marion capitalized on three Blue Devil errors and the inning snowballed on the hosts.

'We were flat,' said West Memphis head coach Gary Cordell. 'I don't think we were ready. When you're playing your biggest rival you shouldn't need any outside thing to motivate you. Marion wanted this game more than we did.'

Two first-inning errors victimized starting and losing pitcher Price Watson, but the ninth-grade lefty got out of the inning with minimal damage as Marion took a 1-0 lead.

But in the early going it was all about Marion starting pitcher Collin Carpenter and West Memphis defensive lapses.

Carpenter, who earned the win, faced the minimum through the first three innings.

Meanwhile, his mates gave him more than enough run support.

The Patriots, who got outhit 9-5, picked up only one hit in its five-run second inning. And the visitors added three more in the third inning off West Memphis reliever Morgan Williams.

'When we make one error we tend to get down on ourselves,' Cordell said.

In last Tuesday's 11-4 victory over West Memphis in game one of a doubleheader, the Patriots used a ninerun fifth inning to vault them to an 11-4 win.

The Blue Devils rediscovered their offense in the fourth inning, plating four runs to make it a 9-4 game. Junior Curtis Washington's two-run double was the highlight, but sophomore Denver Burton and senior Nick Allsbrook also had run-scoring singles.

From there, the Patriot hopes were sealed by the relief pitching of Alex O'Brien, who picked up the save by retiring 9 of the 12 hitters he faced from the fifth inning on.

The Blue Devils added their final run in the seventh inning when senior Austin Sudbury reached on an error and came home on a double by senior Jackson Beech.

Marion's final run came in the fifth when Heath Stephenson led off with a walk and scored on an RBI single from Hayden Hodge.

Cordell said right-hander Tyler Thorn would get the start on the mound today at Searcy.

By Billy Woods WM School District