A call to local veterans: Join the VFW

Learning the Ropes

Members of the West Memphis Fire Department spent two weeks training with the Arkansas Fire Training Academy learning Rope Rescue Techniques. Fire Department members could be seen at Fire Station No. 1, Worthington Park, South Loop Road and Tier I training on ropes. The biggest crowd draw was at Worthington Park when Fire Department members were seen rappelling off the water tower and crossing the bayou on ropes several feet above the water. The training is part of am elite unit at the West Memphis Fire Department called the SORT unit which stands for Special Operations Rescue Team. The team is in the rebuilding stages but is off to a great start with members being trained now. Story on Page 3

Photos courtesy of WMFD