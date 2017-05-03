DevilNation sweeps Jackson tournament for second championship

The West Memphis DevilNation AAU team went undefeated at a tour-nament in Jackson, Tennessee, winning the championship over a team that stole a championship in West Memphis from them earlier this AAU season

A group of talented young West Memphians took to the road this past weekend as the 14-and-under DevilNation team (11-2 overall) traveled to Jackson, Tennessee, and returned home after going 4-0 in a tournament and with the MAYB Jackson Shootout Championship.

The DevilNation squad started the weekend off with a 43-32 victory over the Henderson County, Tennessee Tigers. In the opening round win, K.J.

Smith led the West Memphis AAU team in scoring with 11 points while his teammates, Julious McGruder and Rodney Edwards each pitched in 7 apiece.

DevilNation found rougher going in their second- round draw versus the Sikeston, Missouri Warriors.

Ten minutes into the contest, the West Memphis starters found themselves trailing 15-2. That’s when head coach Tommy Halford had seen enough, pulling the entire starting lineup and inserting a team of reserve players. The reserves answered the call, giving DevilNation the lead at the half, 21-20. The West Memphis team continued to pull away in the second half, ending the game with a 51-40 victory over the Warriors.

Halfrod believes the play of the reserves served as a boost of confidence for the DevilNation starters in the second half.

“For those guys to enter the game and play the way they did and get us the lead, it showed our starters ‘Hey, these guys got our back.’,” Halfrod said.

Demarcus Bohanon and Rodney Edwards led DevilNation in scoring in the game two win, each player pumping in 15 points apiece. Jamari Burford knocked down 7 points in the contest while Teddy Robinson only chipped in 4 points but cleaned glass for the devils with 11 rebounds.

After being tested in game two, the West Memphis team was all business in game three, defeating the Jackson, Tennessee JBallers 48-24 in the semifinal round. Getting off to a hot start was key in the DevilNation victory, according to Halfrod.

“Anytime we come out and go as hard as we possibly can right from the get go, we usually have success,” Halford said.

Edwards once again pushed through 15 points, leading the DevilNation team in the win. Daylion Watkins and McGruder also contributed big numbers in the semifinal game, each player netting 7 points while hauling in 4 boards. McGruder also dished out 2 assists. Once again leading the West Memphis AAU team in rebounding was Robinson who grabbed 12 rebounds while scoring 4 points.

That brought DevilNation into the championship bout against a familiar foe, the Memphis Crushers.

The Crushers defeated DevilNation by double digits in West Memphis the last time the two teams played, dealing DevilNation their second loss of the AAU season and stealing a tournament championship on DevilNation’s home court.

The West Memphis team earned revenge against the Crushers in Jackson, squeaking past the Memphis team 52-49 for the championship.

Winning the title game over the team that stole their home championship from them made the victory twice as sweet for DevilNation, according to Halfrord.

“I think a little of both had a lot to do with it,” Halford said. “Being a championship game had a lot to do with it, knowing that those guys beat us here in West Memphis and that we put together one of our poorest performance in the second half of that game had a lot to do with it.”

Watkins blazed the nets for DevilNation in the win with 19 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists. Also turning in double digit scoring efforts for the West Memphis team, McGruder and Quinterrian Allen each pumped in 10 points in the victory. McGruder shared 4 assists with his teammates while Allen secured 10 rebounds, giving him a double-double in the championship game.

DevilNation has now played four tournaments on the season, placing in the top three each time, winning two tournaments, finishing second once and coming in third place once. The West Memphis AAU team gets back on the road this weekend, May 5th-7th, as DevilNation travels to Murfreesboro, Tennessee to compete against teams from six different states in the NYBA 2017 Tennessee Prime Time Showcase tournament.

By Collins Peeples