HOROSCOPE

AIMES (Marcii 21 to Aprii! 19) For Thursday, May 4, 2017 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) Clever you! You see ways to improve your health today. Likewise, you see ways to improve your job or to introduce reform where you work.

Today you are resourceful when it comes to ideas about how to entertain yourself and others. You also will apply your clever mind to improving sports events or how sports are played.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) Look around where you live today to see how to improve bathroom areas, laundry areas and anything to do with plumbing, garbage and recycling. You can do this.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) When communicating with others today, you are strong and direct. That's why this is a good day for those in sales, marketing, teaching, acting and

(GEMMI(May21toJim©2) (CANCE.(Jim©21toJJeDy2

writing.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) Listen to your moneymaking ideas, because you can see a new way to boost your income today. You also might see how to improve something you own.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) Take a realistic look in the mirror today. How can you improve your appearance? (You never get a second chance to make a first impression.)

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) Secrets might come out today. Something you are involved with that is behind the scenes suddenly might reveal a new truth to you. If it's juicy, be discreet.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) Your interaction

CAPMCÍMN(Bsc. AQUARIUS(JJsomu2toMk18)

with a female friend today is powerful. In fact, you might attract someone who seems strong to you. Whatever the case, this person might cause you to change your future goals.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) Bosses and parents will be impressed with your suggestions to improve something today. That's why you should just speak up. You're on the ball!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) You have strong thoughts about politics, religion, philosophy and racial issues, which is why you should be careful when talking to others today. You can't really change people's minds.

(Jan. 20 Feb. 18) You might see a better way to deal with shared property today. Perhaps you see a better arrangement about sharing something or dividing an inheritance.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) During a discussion with a partner or close friend today, you actually might see how to improve the relationship itself. Oh yes, there's always room for improvement.

BORN TODAY: People like that you are reliable. You are an idealist with strong opinions. This is a wait-and-see time; a year when you will find yourself more in the background and in a stage of development. It is a time for cooperation and building relationships that will benefit you in the future. Because your success lies with interacting with other people be friendly! Your interactions will be mutually beneficial.

YOUffidMNTOPAYs

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20)