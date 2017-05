Currently Rain Today is forecast to be Much Cooler than yesterday. Windy with showers and thunderstorms.

Thursday 100% Thunderstorm Thunderstorms during the morning will give way to a steadier rain and gusty winds this afternoon. High 53F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. High 53° / Low 47°

Friday 50% Chance of Rain Rain showers early with some sunshine later in the day. High near 65F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. High 65° / Low 46°