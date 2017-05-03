Sports Briefs

• L.R. Jackson Girls Club, Inc. Summer Enrichment Camp — Registration underway now! June 5 through Aug. 4. 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday. Low, low rates. Trips, arts & crafts, sports, Girl Scouts, Splash Day, and much more. Boys & Girls ages 4-and-up. For more information call 901-3180291.

• Esperanza Bonanza Sand Volleyball Tournament —

Saturday, May 6, at Marion United Methodist Church sand court. Format is 5-on-5 co-ed (3 guys on court max). Cost is $75 per team. Registration begins at 8 a.m. Games begin at 8:30 a.m. Registration deadline is Monday, May 1. Spots are limited. To register a team or for more information, contact Amanda Harlow by calling or texting 870-733-4045. Concessions and more will be on site for the event.

• Memphis-East Arkansas Razorback Club’s Spring Banquet and Auction —

Thursday, May 11, at Southland Park Gaming & Racing. Dinner and silent auction begin at 6 p.m. Live auction begins at 6:45 p.m. Guest speaker is Arkansas Men’s Basketball Head Coach Mike Anderson. Adult tickets $35 ($40 dollars at the door), 12and-under $20. Tables for 10 can be reserved for $350. For questions, contact Holmes Hammett at the West Memphis Chamber at (870) 735-1134.

• Esperanza Bonanza Golf Tournament — The annual Esperanza Bonanza Golf Tournament will be held on Friday, May 12, at the Marion Golf & Athletic Club, beginning at 12 noon. The field is limited to 42 two-person teams with a scramble format. Individuals are allowed to enter and will be paired up with other individual entrants to make teams. The tournament is open to both men and women. Entry fee is $65 per player, includes green fees, cart rental, two mulligan tickets, refreshments, prize drawings, and entry into the hospitality area at the festival following the tournament. Entry forms available online at www.esperanzabonanza.org.