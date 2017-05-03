Titans add sides to ‘meat and potatoes’

The Tennessee Titans added several offensive threats in this year’s NFL Draft, grabbing three potential playmakers on the offensive side in the first 100 overall picks.

Leading off the Titans 2017 draft class is former Western Michigan wide receiver Corey Davis.

Davis (6-3, 213 pounds) gives Marcus Mariota a big bodied receiver who has the potential to be a dominating force inside the twenty yard-line. The Western Michigan product hauled in 19 touchdown passes in 2016 while amassing 1,500 yards on 97 catches and could also take a lot of pressure off Delanie Walker to produce in the red-zone by giving the Titans another go-to option.

Davis should also compliment his fellow receivers nicely. Rishard Mathews is a speedy pass-catcher but, standing just six foot, lacks a few critical inches in height. While Mathews excels in stretching the field, Davis will have the advantage in 50/50 balls and goal-line touches.

Davis should also help Taje Sharp develop more naturally. Sharp, in his second year, no longer has to lead the team in routes ran and can, hopefully, go more unnoticed and utilize his craftiness to get open.

After addressing the defense by selecting cornerback Adoree’ Jackson with their second pick, 18th overall, the Titans snagged their franchise quarterback another weapon in the third round (No. 72 overall) in wide receiver Taywan Taylor.

With red-zone threat Davis already snagged off the board in the first round, the Titans secured a speedy, proven, gamebreaker in the form of Taylor during round three.

Taylor reeled in 98 passes last season at Western Kentucky for 1,730 yards and 17 touchdowns. The Western Kentucky product ran a 4.50 40-time at the NFL Combine, giving the Titans another explosive, deep-touchdown threat to potentially line up on the opposite side of the field from Mathews.

Between Davis, Taylor and the second-year Sharp, the Titans have locked up a receiving core that could thrive in the NFL for years to come.

But Tennessee wasn’t done building around Mariota yet. The Titans nabbed another weapon for their signal caller in round three (100th pick overall) in the form of Florida International tight end Jonnu Smith.

Smith (6-4, 225) fills the place of Anthony Fasano who left the Titans in the offseason. While Walker remains Tennessee’s starter as one of the best allaround tight ends in the game, Smith will accompany him well.

Two tight end sets are a favorite of head coach Mike Mularkey and having an extra blocker will benefit running backs DeMarco Murray and Derick Henry, not to mention give Mariota some much needed protection.

However, with a 40-time of 4.62, Smith brings speed to the tight end spot of the Titans as well and after averaging 12 yards a catch last season at Florida International (42 catches, 506 yards, 4 touchdowns) will serve as a viable option for Mariota to pass to when he’s not protecting the future of the Titans.

Along with the already established running game and offensive line of Tennessee, these exciting pass catchers should go a long way to transform to the Titans into a complete offense and force opposing defenses to not just stack the box against the run game, but also defend the pass.

By Collins Peeples

