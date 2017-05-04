A Quiet Week…

Times Outdoors Columnist 40 years ago, on April 26, 1977, I arrived at Baptist Hospital in downtown Memphis about 6 a.m. My wife, Colleen, being heavy with child, had awakened me with “Let’s go. It’s time”. After spending the day in the waiting room celebrating with the other dads by lighting up, (cigars could be lit up in those days), I got my call. About 10:21 p.m., Owen Keith Criner decided to enter our world. I got MY BOY that I had always wanted!

That was the start of many fishing trips, good hunting times, trips to the winner’s table at shooting events, and most of all, the greatest company a dad could ever have.

Keith is a doctor in Jonesboro now and we do not get to enjoy Mother Nature’s world as much as we would like, but it’s great when we get the chance to be together.

Bo Hale and some friends found a good bunch of bull frogs on some private ditches and sloughs in the west part of the county. They gigged 5 limits of frogs. The limit is 18 frogs per person per night. Bo would not tell me where they had been, but the frogs were thick and they were going back in a few nights. It takes awhile to clean that many frogs, but it should be a great frog supper. Fried frog legs with all the trimmings makes for a great evening of eating and swapping hunting and fishing tales. I’m not sure why we have to get a fishing license to go frog hunting.

Due to the wind and stormy rains, this past week has been quiet on the outdoor front. This seems typical for this time of year. When the weather has allowed, the fishing is pretty good. Horseshoe crappie are still being caught but the fish are not as large as they were earlier in the year. Larry and James Edrington showed me pictures of some nice catfish taken on limb lines and yo-yos. Wapanocca near Turrell is still producing good crappie and the bream are starting to bite back in the woods.

This next week is going into the full moon and the bream should really be biting. Most of the fish are hand sized, but last year Dr. Keith and I got into some “real river bream” back in the woods. I know there are some very nice fish if you can find them. Midway is fair on crappie and bass, but the catfishing is great and the bream should start on the bed with this full moon. Be careful of the Jumping Carp while motoring. There are a lot of them and getting hit by a 10 pound fish. It hurts.

We are going into the best time of year to fish and this is a great time to take that kid with you. If you are lucky, you both will be tired from cleaning fish. Send me pictures and stories. Lakeside Taxidermy appreciates getting to mount your trophies. Thank You. If you can find the frogs, that kid would have a story to tell about. To continue the story, the night the Doctor was born, there were only 3 boy babies born all day and all 3 daddies sat in the same black chair. If you want a boy baby, be sure to sit in a black chair in the waiting room. I KNOW it works!

Papa Duck Lakeside Taxidermy 870-732-0455 or 901482-3430 jhcriner@hotmail.com

