‘Ask the Game Warden…’

Ford of West Memphis ‘Drive 4 UR Scouts’ event this Saturday at WMUMC

Support your local scouts, test drive a new Ford

ralphhardin@gmail.com Ford Motor Company and Ford of West Memphis have donated over $50,000 to non-profits in Crittenden County over the years.

That tradition continues this weekend as Ford of West Memphis partners with the Boy Scout Troops of Marion and West Memphis to help increase this number to almost $60,000.

All you have to do is test a new Ford vehicle — no hassle, no sales pitch, no gimmicks — just come out this Saturday and Ford will give $20 for every test drive to the Boy Scout Troops up to $6,000. Free food, drinks and bounce houses for the kids.

It all happens this Saturday, April 29, from 10 a.m to 3 p.m., in the First United Methodist Church parking lot, at 215 N. Missouri St. in West Memphis.

By Ralph Hardin