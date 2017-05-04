Bombers explode in fifth to defeat Patriots in semifinals

A four- run fifth inning lift-ed Mountain Home to a conference tournament semifinal victory over the Marion Patriots Tuesday night

The Marion Patriots (1314 overall, 5-3 6A/5A-3 Conference) dropped their semifinal round game of the 6A-East Conference tournament against the Mountain Home Bombers (11-16, 6-6) in Marion Tuesday night, 5-2.

A big fifth inning in which the Bombers plated four runs served as the difference in the semifinal contest.

After cruising through four innings in which he accumulated five strikeouts, Marion starting pitcher Alex O’Brien struggled in the fifth frame. O’Brien gave up a single to the first Bomber of the inning, Austin Mize, and Mize came around to score following an O’Brien error made after fielding a bunt and throwing the ball past first and down the right field line.

Marion head coach Daniel Kelley says that while O’Brien always gives maximum effort, that the Marion starters desire to make the play may have actually hindered rather than helped the team in that particular situation.

“Alex is a great effort player,” Kelley said. “He’s going to give you everything he’s got. He’s always a great effort kid. But with him being a right-handed pitcher and running all the way over to the third base line and then having to get his body turned, that’s not a play that he’s going to be able to make. That needed to be the third basemen’s ball or it just needed to be a bunt single. That way, we have runners at first and second instead of them scoring a run and having a runner at third.”

O’Brien exited the game after the error and gave way to freshman Braeden Woolford who pitched his first significant baseball since injuring himself against Jonesboro on April 11th. Woolford gave up two earned runs in the inning (and one run charged to O’Brien) before getting Mountain Home’s Josh Prinner to line out to Marion shortstop Tony Rudd to end the Bomber’s half of the inning.

Kelley believes Woolford’s struggles in the fifth inning were due to rust and not nerves.

“Nerves don’t bother him,” Kelley said. “He’s a baseball player. He’s made a little differently. He’s really, really mature for his age. Nawh, it wasn’t nerves. It may have been a little bit of rust. He hasn’t thrown since Jonesboro. He had a shoulder issue so we’ve kind of slowed him down, so to speak, as far as not allowing him to throw. I don’t think it had anything to do with anything mentally. I think he may have had some physical rust there, but that’s about it.”

Marion looked to begin a rally in the bottom of the sixth inning, as Peyton Walker drew a walk and came around to score a triple to left field crushed off the bat of Mathew Baker. However, the rally died as Tyler Steele grounded to the Mountain Home shortstop for the third out.

Woolford pitched a smooth seventh, only allowing a single to the Bombers. But Marion failed to spark any offense in the seventh inning, closing the door on any comeback hopes. “We didn’t do a very good job at the plate today,” Kelley said. “Their kid threw 80 something pitches and we didn’t see as many pitches as we should have. He had too many 5, 6, 7, 8pitch innings. I mean Mathew Baker hit the ball hard. Tyler Steele got a base hit. I don’t know if we got too many more base hits today.”

The base hit by Steele, in the third inning, led to Marion’s first run as Steele stole third base and then scored on a fielding error by the Mountain Home third baseman.

Being mentally focused on quality at-bats will be key for Marion if the Patriots are to connect on more hits in their next matchup against the Jacksonville Titans (14-13, 7-7) on Saturday, according to Kelley.

“It’s all a mindset,” Kelley said. “Going up there to have a quality at-bat, that’s our mindset every time. It’s all a process and the mental aspect of the hitting. That’s what we work on.”

Marion already secured a spot in the Arkansas 6A Baseball State Playoffs with a 9-6 win over the West Memphis Blue Devils on April 29. So, the Patriots, the sixth seed in the conference tournament, now travel to Jacksonville this Saturday to take on the fourth-seeded Titans in a battle for third place in the conference tournament. Placing in the conference tournament will affect seeding in the state dance.

First pitch in Jacksonville is slated for 2 p.m.

By Collins Peeples