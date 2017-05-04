Hits and Misses

So, I sent an e-mail directed to Arkansas Senator, Tom Cotton, and got back an e-mail to my own initially carefully-crafted message. The e-mail I sent to him was both conciliatory and supportive. I took extra time giving it the 'fluff treatment,' with extra fluff thrown in.

A carbon-copied response (do they call it carbon copies any more, or just call it 'CC' on an e-mail massdispatch?) came back after a week or so from Cotton's office. Did it answer my question?

No.

Did it cite my message in particular or my concerns?

No.

Let me break it down for you. Here's a snippet from Tom Cotton, personally (if one is to believe the words in the subject line that came with it?) “A well-functioning representative democracy depends on active citizens to inform their elected representatives of issues of concern and to hold elected officials accountable.”

Well, I thought I just informed you of one but you didn't address it.

And, as far as “holding elected officials accountable,” uh, I am. Only, you didn't account for anything in your pre-printed response, except to beat the drum for me to join your bandwagon.

Next, there was this: “I'm always grateful to hear from my fellow citizens on matters of public policy.”

Yeah, that's nice, I guess? Nice is nice… too bad you aren't grateful enough to actually ANSWER your fellow citizen on THIS matter of public policy.”

Finally, there was the following: “These communications can be both insightful and useful as I work to represent you, and I hope that you will continue to keep me informed of your opinions.”

First, thanks for giving me the benefit of a doubt. You said my communication 'can' be both insightful and useful. I guess that's something. That's like saying that a horse has potential, and 'can' be a winner at the racetrack. However, most of those kind with potential sometimes 'cannot' and are usually put down.

Only, as far as your suggestion to 'continue to keep me informed,' I don't think so. I think I'll keep my thoughts to myself and 'pack it in' so that I might not share with you in the future, Senator. That way, I save electricity, too, by not using my computer to send messages that will never be addressed in the first place. Speaking of saving electricity, when I power my laptop back on there's always an e-mail from your office, begging money from me. Tell you what… you keep avoiding me and I'll keep avoiding sending you one red cent.

How would THAT be?

Oh, and on another matter… after my article where I wrote of the complacency of the West Memphis Employment Workforce office… a guy heard from a supervisor in the field at the Arkansas Workforce when he sought help outside of the West Memphis area, due to their lack of responsiveness. The field supervisor called back and apologized profusely, stated that the person was right in contacting her about the unhelpful local office, and offered to call the West Memphis Office herself, which she evidently did.

For one person called that afternoon from the regional office with a 'courtesy call' as it was explained. The voice on the other end of the line, I am informed, was sullen and dismissive. The Workforce employee said there were no openings, just check the present postings, and they would be in touch if there was anything further — what is typically known in the vernacular as, “The Brush-off.”

In short, the Workforce staffer did the bare minimum that he had to do, by calling only the one time and that was it. To date, I am told, there has been no further communication whatsoever.

And they wonder why Arkansas isn't called “The Land of Opportunity,” anymore?

That's because folks would rather open their wrists and bleed out in the public square than take the chump-change jobs that are posted on the state site — that is, even if they WERE to get any assistance in finding one — which is obviously out of the question in the state of Arkansas.

Now a praise.

Hats off to a local retailer's customer service hotline.

I had purchased a wheelbarrow in town and one of the tires went flat right after I purchased it. There was a problem in getting a replacement because the dimensions of the tire were hard to match.

However, the hotline call went like this: “Hello, I need to order a wheelbarrow tire, Number ###.”

“What's your address?” the voice on the other end asked.

I give it.

“I am sending you two tires,” the voice said.

“Do you need my card number?”

“No. I'm sending you two tires.”

“I only need one for the one that went flat.”

“I'm sending you two.”

“For free?”

“Yes.”

I gasped for air for a couple seconds, loosened the neck of my shirt and tried to get over the initial shock. As I did so, the voice sought over the long-distance line: “Hello? Are you still there?”

Finally, I blurted out, “I think I'm in love with your store.”

I hadn't felt such euphoria since I discovered Tootsie Rolls as a child and then found out they were even BETTER if you chased them down with root beer. Another winning two-fer combination that was a blast from my past-such as these two-for-one tires.

Like that.

By Robert L. Hall