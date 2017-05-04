HOROSCOPE

(Mgrdh 21 4© Apiri 19) For Friday, May 5, 2017 ARIES March 21 to April 19) Someone older or in a position of authority might rain on your parade at work today. Don't let this get you down, because it's temporary.

This is a poor day for important discussions about how to divide an inheritance or dealing with shared property, because obstacles will arise. People will oppose you.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) Your relationship with a family member especially a female (Mom?) might be tense today. People are judgmental; they might even be critical and

grouchy. Yikes!

CANCER (June 21 July 22) Just face what you have to do today and get it done. This is the kind of day where life feels hard. But we all are experiencing this. You're not alone.

LEO (July to Aug. 22) Someone might criticize how you spend money today, which will not please you. Leos have their own approach to spending – it's that simple. So what?

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) You might feel depressed today. It seems like no matter where you look or turn, there is a lack of optimism or flexibility among others. This is no fun!

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) You might cut people out of your life today. Perhaps you do this for your own self-protection, but in the end, you are only in a prison. Tomorrow is a friendly day.

older or more experienced might be critical of you today, especially when in a group or in class. This is discouraging. Hang in there until tomorrow, which is a better day.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) This is a poor day to ask parents, teachers and bosses for permission or approval, because they won't give it to you. People are tightfisted and a bit negative today.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) Travel plans look expensive. Even your interest in talking to someone from another culture suddenly is just not there. You've lost your sense of adventure!

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) This is a poor day to discuss how to share or divide anything, because people will be stingy and uncooperative. Ironically, tomorrow is a much better day!

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20)

Relationships with partners and close friends are stiff and stilted today. It's sort of like two ships passing in the night. Just let it go – tomorrow is just fine.

BORN TODAY: You love beauty in your surroundings, and you need harmony in your relationships. This is a social and happy year with bright and cheerful vibrations. Broaden your social circle to include new contacts. Romance and love affairs may bloom. You want to live life to its fullest. This year is a year of choice. You might face an important decision. Happiness is having alternatives.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20)