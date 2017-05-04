Lady Patriots dethrone Titans in 6A-East semifinal

Marion scores 15 runs in three innings to mercy rule the Jacksonville Titans in the semifinal round of the 6A- East Conference tournament and is playing it’s best softball heading into the conference championship game

According to Marion head coach Sean Gray, the goal of the Lady Patriots (20-7 overall, 8-3 6A/5A-3 Conference) this season was to be playing their best softball when the conference and state tournaments arrived. As Marion mercy ruled the Jacksonville Titans (13-13, 11-4) 15-0 in three innings, it became evident that the Lady Patriots are doing just that.

“We talked about getting better every game, from the start of the year,” Gray said. “We’re at the level now where we know we can compete and we know we can play very good softball.”

Gray compares the Titans to the Kossuth Aggies. The Lady Patriots played Kossuth earlier in the season and only squeezed out a 1-0 victory. The fact that Marion defeated Jacksonville so easily, in comparison to the game against the Aggies, is proof, according to Gray, that the Lady Patriots are heating up at the right time.

In fact, Marion has scored 53 runs in their last nine innings of softball. The Lady Patriots swept a doubleheader against the West Memphis Lady Devils (116, 0-9) with two mercy rules and scored a total of 38 runs in their last two regular season games.

The key to the Marion’ success as of late has to do with jumping on top of their opponents early, something the Lady Patriots did in the second inning against Jacksonville as the top seed in the 6AEast Conference tournament led 13-0 after two frames.

“We came into (the game) hoping that we could drive the ball and get things going early and we did,” Gray said. “I wouldn’t say I’m surprised, maybe surprised to do it that quickly, in just three innings. We took care of business early and it shows a big sign of growth for our team on this season.”

Starting off that second inning for Marion, Haley Cook doubled to center field. From there the Lady Patriots strung together eight more hits. Katelyn Bowden and Morgan “Speedy” Whited each singled twice in the inning while Meagan Tolleson, Hope Phipps, Shelby Carpenter, Hartley Reece and Destiny King all picked up hits as well.

“We always talk about hitting being contagious,” Gray said. “It got contagious. We got hit after hit after hit and got aggressive on the bases. Everybody just got hot there in that second inning and it carried over to the third inning.”

In the third frame, Carpenter got on first for Marion with a single to left field and then, after advancing to second base on a single by Reece, came around to score thanks to a double by Cook. Elizabeth Kuhn came in to run for Cook, the Lady Patriots starting catcher, and found home plate for the final, mercy rule inducing run on an infield single by Tolleson.

“Punching those last runs in there in the third inning was pretty big mentally for us to know that, yes we’re a good team and to recognize it,” Gray said.

Limiting the Titans to just a single hit in the Marion victory, Lady Patriots senior starting pitcher Hope Phipps pitched the entire contest. Phipps got to work right away in the top of the first, striking out two Jacksonville batters in the opening stanza and finishing the shortened game with 4 strikeouts.

“Dominant would be the best word to describe her performance tonight,” Gray said. “She did awesome. She did what she does almost every game and that’s giving us the chance to win almost every game and tonight she was exceptionally dominant.”

With the win in the second round of the 6A-East Conference tournament, Marion advances to take on the winner of Jonesboro (16-8, 8-3) and Searcy (1112, 5-7) for the conference title. No matter which team they play, the championship game will be at Marion as the Lady Patriots hold the top seed in the conference.

The Lady Patriots split the regular season series with Jonesboro this season, each team winning a game.

Marion has not faced Searcy. But who Marion plays in the championship bout isn’t as important as executing an effective game plan, according to Gray.

“Whoever it is, we’re going to have to come and we’re going to have to play a complete game,” Gray said. “We’re going to have to play well defensively and get after it offensively, no matter who it is. They’re going to have good pitchers and good hitters, both teams. So it’s going to take a game that we compete well to get that done.”

Saturday’s 6A-East Conference championship game in Marion is slated to begin at 5:30 p.m.

By Collins Peeples