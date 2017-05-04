News Briefs

• The Missouri Street Church of Christ hosting the National Day of Prayer – Thursday,

Prayer breakfast will be from 6:30 a.m. – 6:50 a.m. Prayers will be from 6:50 a.m. – 8:00 a.m. The WMCS Kds – 3rd grade will sing 'God Bless America' at 8:00 a.m. Free. All are invited. (Rash Hall, 1600 North Missouri Street)

• Celebration of Inauguration and 60th Birthday for Sherman Smith

– Saturday, May 6 at 6 p.m. at the Earle High School Cafeteria, 16432 Hwy. 64, Earle. The keynote speaker will be State Representative Milton Nicks.

• Crittenden County AARP Chapter #3502 – Meets every third Tuesday in the month. Meeting are held at the West Memphis Utility Building located at 604 E. Cooper in West Memphis from 11:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. Individuals age 50 and up are welcomed to attend and join the local chapter. Members are provided with extensive knowledge regarding Health Concerns, Legislative Information, Community Service, and much more. A delicious lunch is always served.

• Bobby Rush at the Civic Auditorium – Saturday, May 6. Door open at 5, music at 7 p.m. Tickets $35 in advance, $40 at the door. Reserved seating available. Purchase tickets online at VisitWestMemphis.com. The Evening Times readers can get a half price ticket online by using the promo code Evening Times.

• City of West Memphis and Memphis Area Transit Authority – Holding two community meetings to discuss the current transit service in West Memphis. Wednesday,

May 10 from 3 to 4 p.m. at the Housing Authority’s Tenant Services Building, 430 S. 26th st. and Thursday, May 11 from 5 to 6 p.m. at West Memphis City Hall, 205 S. Redding.

• Bernard’s Mobile Mammogram – Crittenden County Health Department, 901 N. 7th St., West Memphis, on Saturday, May 13 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

• Esperanza Bonanza – May 11th through May 13th featuring Denny Strickland on May 11 from 8 to 10 p.m. and the Budweiser Clydesdales.

• Annual Fish Fry Fundraiser benefiting Guide Right – West Memphis – Marion Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Saturday,

May 13th 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Regions Park, 231 E. Broadway, West Memphis. Two piece with fries, slaw and drink $10. Tickets can be purchased from any local member of Kappa Alpha Psi or from ticket location: State Farm, 515 N. Missouri, West Memphis.

• Marianna’s Arts in the Park – ‘Almost Famous’ headlines the Arts in the Park on Saturday, May 13. Concert begins at 6 p.m. in the downtown square and is free and open to the public. Concert goers are encouraged to bring their lawnchairs and a picnic dinner. For more information call 870-295-2469.

• United Auto Workers Retirees Meeting – Thursday, May 11 at 11:30 a.m. at the Grecian Steak House, 210 Airport Rd., Paragould. There will be a Service Representative from Blue Cross in attendance.

• AARP Drivers Safety Course – Tuesday, May 16,

noon to 4 p.m. at the West Memphis Library, 213 N. Avalon St., West Memphis. The course is open to everyone. NO TEST, with completion of the course you file with your insurance company for a 3 year discount. AARP members $15, nonmembers $20. For more information or to reserve your seat contact Garry or Gayle Hahne at 870339-2180 or garry.hahne@gmail.com

• Teenage Pregnancy Prevention Awareness – Saturday, May 20 from 3 to 6 p.m. at Jet’Adore, 2301 E. Broadway, West Memphis, presented by The Wright Direction. Featured speakers Josephine Williams, Monique Bailey, Mellody Selp, Teia Handy and the Health Department. Speical guests Alicia Walton, Tyneisha Collins and Terri Cohen.

• McNeil/Crawfordsville School Biannual Reunion – Memorial Day Weekend Friday, May 26 through Sunday, May 28 at the Clarion Hotel, 2007 South Service Road, West Memphis. Picnic 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Old Crawfordsville Gymnasium McNeil Campus, 2260 Old Hwy. 64B, Crawfordsville. For more information call Carloss Richardson Guess at 870-636-0419, Helen Ward Watson at 901-345-7243, Evelyn Smith Donnerson at 870-945-2363, Gabriel Kenyatta at 901-867-9955, Darlene J. Boykin at 870-8235205, Corine Miller at 870823-5954 or the webside: McNeil- Crawfordsville reunion or Facebook page.

• The Wonder City Boys and Girls Club – Afterschool atrisk program will run from through May 26, 2017, Monday through Friday from 3 to 6 p.m. Dinners and snacks will be served. This program is free for youth age 5 to 18. The West Memphis Learning Center in Edmondson will also provide an afterschool program with dinner and snacks.

• Avondale Kindergarten Early Registration – For 2017-18 school year at 1402 Crestmere, West Memphis during the Parent-Teacher Conferences 4 to 7:30 p.m. Registration will continue through May during regular school hours. For questions call 870-735-4588 or the Marion School website at msd3.org. Children must be 5 years old on or before Aug. 1, 2017.

• Summer Reading Camp – Monday, June 5 through Friday, June 30 from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. at 720 Calvin Avery Dr., Suite C, West Memphis. Registration deadline May 15. Deposit $25. Total camp cost $200. Early Bird Special $180. Contact the Reading Specialist Peggy L. Swift. Call 870-514-5386 or ReadingSpecialist2016@gmai l.com

• L.R. Jackson Girls Club, Inc. Summer Enrichment Camp – June 5th through August 4, 2017. 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mon – Fri. Low Low Rates…Sign Up Going On Now. Trips, arts & crafts, sports, Girl Scouts, Splash Day and much more. Boys & Girls ages 4 and up. For more information call 901-3180291.

• Avondale ABC Pre-School Applications 2017-2018 – taking applications for the school year. The ABC Pre-School is part of the Marion School District but is located at 1402 Crestmere in West Memphis. Applicants must be four years old on or before Aug. 1, 2017 and must live in the Marion School District. Applications will be accepted until all 60 slots are filled. The applications will also be available online at msd3.org.

• Woolfolk Public Library Story Hour – Come enjoy stories, crafts and a snack at the library, 100 N. Currie St., Marion every Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.

• Al-Anon & Alateen meetings – Mondays at 8 p.m. and Thursdays at 6 p.m. at 1233 Park Drive, West Memphis. Call 870-735-5217. Go to www.ar.al-anon.alateen.org.

• Hughes High School 1972 Class Reunion – The Hughes High School Class of 1972 is planning their 46th class reunion for the Memorial Day weekend in 2018. Planning meetings are being held the third Saturday of each month at the Anthonyville MB Church, 1961 Hwy. 147 S., Proctor. All class members are asked to attend. For further information on these meetings and the reunion please contact Claudette D. Dubois at 870792-7648.

• Fish Fry the Last Friday in each month – VFW Post 5225, 406 S. Avalon, West Memphis. Eat in or carry out.

• American Legion Post 53 – Fish fry 1st Friday of every month. Food served from 5-8 p.m. Karaoke every Friday and Saturday night at 7 p.m. Bingo Monday’s at 7 p.m., 150 Legion Road. 735-8803.

