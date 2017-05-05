Church Announcements

Send church items to wmtimesclerk@ gmail. com by 10 a. m. Wednesday. The deadline for faxed items and hand- delivered items is Tuesday; the fax number is 870- 735- 1020. To place notice of standard service times, contact our retail advertising department at 870- 735- 1010.

420 S. 12th St., West Memphis: Annual Scholarship Banquet Saturday, May 20 at 6 p.m. Guest speaker Mrs. Ora Breckenridge Formal educator and principal of Wonder Elementary School. Donation of $15 can be paid at the door.

New Mt. Pleasant Church, 524 Will Lewis Rd., Proctor: Celebrating Pastor Betty Jenkins and Husband 2nd Year Anniversary Sunday, May 7th at 3 p.m. Guest church and speaker will be Pastor P. Moody and El Shaddai Ministry of Marion. Many other pastors and guests, all are welcome. Betty Jenkins, pastor.

Mount Calvary Church Women’s Ministry, 2101 E. Jackson, West Memphis: Women’s Presentation of the Bible Saturday May 6 at 6:30 p.m. Sis. Earlene Gillum, sponsor. Gary Hibbler, host pastor.

Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 201 S.

15th St., West Memphis: Sponsoring a Benefit/Appreciation Program for Shirley Clay Sunday at 7 p.m. Guest groups include Faithful Few, Gospel Consolators, Blending Voices, Carrie McClure & Anointed Voices, Sisters In Christ and soloist Bruce Clay of the Mellowtones. Other soloist, groups and the public is invited. Rev.

Leroy Turner, pastor.

Old St. Paul News:

Baccalaureate Service 10 a.m. Sunday. Guest speaker is Dr. Logan Hampton, President of Lane College.

No Children’s Church or Youth Service this Sunday.

Marriage Ministry Class 5 p.m. Sunday facilitated by Pastor Frederick S.

Anthony.

Second St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 305 Ingram Blvd., West Memphis: Pastor & Wife 19th Anniversary Sunday, May 7 at 11 a.m. Guest speaker Rev.

E. D.

Whitfield of Beautiful Zion Baptist Church of West Memphis. Friday May 12 the Women’s Ministry is having a Mother & Daughter Banquet at 7 p.m. All are welcome, bring your entire family. Great food. Rev.

Stephen Chitman, host pastor.

Unity Baptist Church,

719 S. 11th St., West Memphis: Pastor’s Aid program Sunday, May 7 at 2:30 p.m. Guest speaker Pastor Spencer and Mt.

Vernon Baptist Church of Clarkedale. Dr. Herman Coleman, host pastor.

First Missionary Baptist Church,