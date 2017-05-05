MOEOSCOIPE HOROSCOPE

For Saturday, May 6, 2017 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) This is a fabulous, upbeat day for enjoying good times with partners and close friends. They are in a good mood, and so are you. Make the most of this!

Work-related travel will please you today. In fact, all group activity related to your job or perhaps a pet will delight you today. You feel strong and healthy!

GEMINI 21 to June 20) This is a lovely day to schmooze with others. Enjoy sporting events, the arts, movies, the theater, musical performances and playful activities with children. A fun day!

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) Invite the family over for a barbecue, because this is a wonderful day to enjoy a family gathering. Family discussions will go well. Even family businesses will flourish.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) Because you are in such a positive frame of mind today, you will enjoy every interaction with others. This is an especially strong day for those in sales, marketing, teaching, writing or acting.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) Look for ways to boost your income today, because 'There's gold in them there hills!' If shopping, you will be interested in big-ticket items. (Oh, yeah.)

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) You feel optimistic today. You also feel particularly healthy and vigourous. These feelings will combine to give you greater sympathy toward others, which is why you will be generous with someone.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) It's easy for you to put the wants and needs of others before your own today, because you feel selfless. You feel personally fortunate and glad to help someone who needs a hand.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) Group activities will be successful today – classes, teams, meetings and conferences. Everyone will be attracted to your enthusiasm.

CAPRICORN Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) You will make a great impression on bosses, parents and VIPs today. In their eyes, you look like a winner who is confident and happy!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) Travel opportunities will pop up from out of nowhere. Be ready to take off on a new adventure!

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) Keep your pockets open, because gifts, goodies and favors from others will come your way today. This is a good day to ask for a loan or to borrow something from anyone. They likely will say 'yes.'

YOU BORN TODAY: You want to improve society, and will make sacrifices to do this. This is a year of growth, construction and building. It's time to get organized. Responsibilities will increase, magnifying the effort and hard work needed to maintain your life. Do what you can to reduce your debt and strengthen your financial position, because you are building for your future!

