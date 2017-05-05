Lions roar back to end Blue Devils’ season

The Searcy Lions completed a comeback in the bottom of the seventh inning, defeating West Memphis and eliminating the Blue Devils from state playoff contention

WM School District SEARCY — In a game as tight as the West Memphis Blue Devils played here Tuesday, the slightest gaffe, call or heroic act could have decided it.

With the season on the line, the Blue Devils saw three close calls go against them as Searcy walked off with a 7-6 victory in the 6A-East Conference tournament.

With the bases loaded and the Blue Devils needing just one more out to send the game into extra innings, Searcy got the call it wanted when a blooper into left field was ruled a drop by a diving Austin Sudbury on a delayed call.

The loss eliminates West Memphis (13-12) from state tournament contention and sends Searcy into another round of the conference tournament to determine state seeding.

In his attempt to make a game-saving, diving catch, Sudbury said when he rolled over the ball momentarily came out, but rolled down his jersey before he cradled it between his legs. He said the ball never touched the ground.

After putting up a mild protest near the mound on the decisive final call, West Memphis head coach Gary Cordell was philosophical in his post-game comments.

'I thought Sudbury had the ball between his legs,'Cordell said. 'The (umpire) said he saw (Sudbury) pick the ball up off the ground. The call didn't go our way. We had our chances, though.'

After erasing an early 2-0 deficit, the Blue Devils erupted for five runs in the second inning and they led until the bottom of the seventh inning. Along the way, however, the visitors found themselves on the short end of two other close calls.

In the bottom of the first, the Lions scored their second run when one of their baserunners collided with West Memphis second baseman Mason Kearney before he attempted to field a ground ball.

Cordell and his coaches pleaded for a defensive interference call.

None came.

Then with West Memphis leading 6-4 in the Searcy sixth, Blue Devil first baseman Jackson Beech scooped a low throw for the third out, as called by the base umpire. After the Blue Devils had already run off the field and into the dugout, Searcy head coach Matthew Davis asked for an appeal from the home-plate umpire, who ruled that Beech came off the bag and the Blue Devils had to come back onto the field.

In the meantime, the appeal meant that a run scored for Searcy, making it 6-5.

'We didn't get the calls, but we have nothing to hang our heads about,' Cordell explained. 'The kids played hard and they played well.'

Lost in much of all that happened Tuesday was the gutsy pitching of West Memphis starter Tyler Thorn, who traversed through five innings and 95 pitches before giving way to reliever Curtis Washington for the final two frames.

Thorn yielded only four hits and saved his best stuff for a 10-pitch fifth inning that saw the Lions go down in order. Thorn had eight fly-ball outs.

'Tyler threw good,' Cordell said. 'He stayed in there and fought.'

West Memphis, which outhit Searcy 6-5, batted around in the second inning to seize the lead from the Lions.

Beech got it started with a lead-off single, followed by a walk to Nick Allsbrook and a single from Washington to load the bases. Denver Burton then drew a bases-loaded walk for the first run.

The biggest blast of the inning, however, was an opposite-field double off the bat of junior catcher Taylor Roeder, who cleared the bases. The final run came from a sacrifice fly from Sudbury.

After maneuvering through a few potential big innings from Searcy, the Blue Devils got their sixth run in the sixth on a twoout double by Sudbury.

The Blue Devils fell short in the quest for their first state tournament berth since 2012, but they finished with a winning record, which was duly noted by Cordell.

'We had a good season,' he stated. 'We had a winning record, which hadn't been done in quite a while, from what I understand.

We're coming. You might as well get ready because we'll be back.'

By Billy Woods