Marriage Licenses April 27

Javier Meza, 34, and Janeth M. Avalos, 31, both of Memphis April 28 Luis A. Padilla, 20, and Yasmia E. Luno, 20, both of Memphis Samuel Guerrero, 55, and Teresa V. Nieto, 43, both of Bobstown, Texas Jose L. Saez, 28, and Karen P. Escobar, 29, both of Memphis Ziruss M. Partee, 23, and Ariana V. Butler, 24, both of Jonesboro Kenny H. Rogers, 25, and Lee-Anna Parker, 25, both of Marion Jacon C. Walker, 22, and Aubrey R. Patton, 21, both of Arlington, Tennessee May 1 Lenar Varela, 40, and Lilliam Torres, 53, both of Memphis Shaun C. O’Guinn, 34, and Terra N. Carlson, 30, both of Marion May 2 Archie King, 56, and Cheryl Frieberg, 57, both of West Memphis May 3 Jacob D. Smith, 22, and Brianna Davis, 21, both of West Memphis Joseph D. McGuinness, 32, and Carmen I. Stubblefield, 25, both of Memphis

Divorce Petitions

April 24

Constance Turner McGhee vs. John Curtis McGhee Miriam Peterson vs. Steven Peterson Michael J. Williams vs. .Nicole D. Williams April 25 Casey McDougal vs. Kandis Mary-Jean Farmer McDougal

Marion Police Reports 04/17/17 – 04/24/17

04-17-17 – 8:00pm – 90 W. Barton – Breaking and Entering 04-17-17 – 8:00am – 127 Willow – Harassing Communications 04-18-17 – 1:30pm – 3732 E. I-55 – Theft of Property 04-18-17 – 2:43pm – 253 Marion – Attempted Suicide 04-18-17 – 4:00pm – 610 River Birch – Harassment 04-18-17 – 8:30am – 14 Military Road – WARRANT – Probation Violation 04-14-17 – 12:14pm – 2695 Highway 77 – Possession of a Forearm by Certain Persons x 4 04-18-17 – 6:00pm – Four Seasons Apartments Domestic Battery 04-19-17 – 11:07am – 174 Ross – Harassment 04-19-17 – 8:30am – 14 Military Road – WARRANT – Failure to Appear 04-19-17 – 12:00pm – 442 Magnolia – Domestic Battery 04-19-17 – 1:50PM – 806 Bayou Vista – Domestic Battery 04-19-17 – 2:29pm – 10 Patriot Drive – Battery x 2 04-19-17 – 9:50pm – 911 Nicks Cove – Disorderly Conduct 04-19-17 – 7:35pm – 452 Military Road – Shoplifting / Theft of Property 04-19-17 – 7:13pm – 93 Neely Cove – Dog Bite 04-19-17 – 10:08pm – 362 South wind – Domestic Battery 04-19-17 – 10:15pm – 3732 I-55 – Possession of SCH VI LT 4 oz 04-20-17 – 1:50pm – 805 Bayou Vista – Battery 04-20-17 – 8:00am – 338 Redwood Cove – Criminal Trespass / Assault on a Family Member 04-20-17 – 1:15pm – 235 Casa View – Criminal Mischief 04-20-17 – 3:15pm – Currie – Speeding / No Driver License 04-21-17 – 6:20am – 124 Currie – Breaking and Entering 04-21-17 – 7:32am – 448 S. Beechwood Cove – Family in Need of Supervision 04-21-17 – 10:00pm – 200 Lynwood – Breaking and Entering x 2 / Theft of Property 04-21-17 – 12:00pm – 80 Twin lakes – Harassing Communications 04-21-17 – 10:30am – Highway 64 – Attempted Suicide 04-21-17 – 2:00am – 2700 I55 Service Road – Breaking and Entering / Theft of Property 04-21-17 – 3:59pm – 436 Beechwood Cove – Theft of a Firearm 04-21-17 – 6:45pm – 100 Lucy Lane – Persons in Disagreement 04-22-17 – 4:57am – 220 Hunters Lane – Persons in Disagreement 04-22-17 – 4:57am – 5500 Kuhn Road – Persons in Disagreement 04-22-17 – 11:38am – 896 Bayou Vista – General Information 04-22-17 – 10:11pm – 121 Sycamore – Terroristic Threatening 04-22-17 – 7:00pm – 317 Jerrel Lackey Cove General Information 04-23-17 – 1:39am – 2137 Highway 77 – Theft of Property 04-23-17 – 12:00pm – 3635 I-55 Service Road Criminal Mischief 04-23-17 – 3:00pm – 2632 I55 Service Road – Harassing Communications 04-23-17 – 8:00pm – 407 Birdie #7 – Domestic Battery 04-23-17 – 12:00pm – 608 Stewart Cove Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle 04-24-17 – 3:50am – 102 Cottonwood Cove Harassment

West Memphis Police Reports 4/17/17 – 4/24/17

4/17/17 1:51 AM 410 S Avalon BATTERY – 3RD DEGREE / PURPOSE OF CAUSING INJURY, CAUSES INJURY 4/17/17 1:57 AM 9th Street/ E. Broadway DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 1ST OFFENSE 4/17/17 2:09 AM Richland / Chrestmere POSSESSION OF SCH I OR II LT 2GM 4/18/17 2:50 PM 802 S 10Th ST CRIMINAL MISCHIEF – 1ST DEGREE / PROPERTY OF ANOTHER W/VALUE OF $1,000 OR LESS 4/17/17 4:21 AM 2003 E Service Rd. THEFT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1000 – FROM VEHICLE 4/17/17 4:22 AM 2811 E Harrison AVE FOUND PROPERTY 4/17/17 7:53 AM 1009 E Service RD THEFT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1000 – FROM VEHICLE 4/17/17 1:06 PM Polk Cove / East Polk Avenue DWI (UNLAWFUL ACT) 4/17/17 10:20 AM 2409 Gathings DR CRIMINAL MISCHIEF – 2ND DEGREE / RECKLESSLY DESTROYS 4/17/17 11:29 AM 406 S 14Th ST BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 4/17/17 11:30 AM 401 S College BLVD LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 4/17/17 12:17 PM 506 S 21 ST THEFT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1000 – ALL OTHERS 4/17/17 2:37 PM 3400 Service LOOP THEFT OF PROPERTY CREDIT/DEBIT CARDS 4/17/17 3:51 PM 100 Court FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH CONDITIONS OF SUSPENDED SENTENCE 4/18/17 11:05 AM 304 W Oliver AVE THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 4/17/17 4:51 PM Port Road / Wyanoke Road LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 4/17/17 8:03 PM 4116 E Service RD THEFT OF VEHICLE VALUED AT LESS THAN $25,000 BUT GREATER THAN $5,000 4/17/17 10:14 PM 100 Court St. FAILURE TO APPEAR 4/18/17 1:25 AM 800 S 8Th ST Robbery – Aggravated 4/18/17 2:00 AM 100 blk South 11th street FOUND PROPERTY 4/18/17 2:02 AM 3700 Service Loop LOITERING 4/18/17 2:10 AM 210 W Jackson AVE H DISORDERLY CONDUCT / PUBLIC PLACE USES ABUSIVE, OBSCENE SPEECH OR OBSCENE 4/18/17 2:12 AM 210 W Jackson AVE H DISORDERLY CONDUCT / UNREASONABLE OR EXCESSIVE BEHAVIOR 4/18/17 4:54 AM 2205 Gathings DR THEFT OF VEHICLE VALUED AT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1,000 4/18/17 10:01 AM 100 Court ST SATISFY COMMITMENT 4/18/17 10:03 AM 626 E Broadway AVE THEFT OF PROPERTY – LOST, MISLAID, DELIVERED BY MISTAKE 4/18/17 1:00 PM 111 N 7Th ST GENERAL INFORMATION 4/18/17 2:08 PM Subway Restaurant TERRORISTIC THREATENING – 2ND DEGREE/THREATENS PROPERTY DAMAGE 4/18/17 2:12 PM 100 Court SATISFY COMMITMENT 4/18/17 3:25 PM 2400 Goodwin AVE 303 THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 4/18/17 4:20 PM 395 Rocky Chute RD 3 BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 4/18/17 5:23 PM 400 N 34Th ST BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 4/18/17 5:34 PM 509 N Roselawn DR FAILURE TO APPEAR 4/18/17 7:03 PM West Barton Avenue/Gibson Avenue TAMPERING WITH PHYSICAL EVIDENCE 4/18/17 7:27 PM 525 Quachita Ave. REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 4/18/17 7:29 PM Rich / Dover REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 4/18/17 8:43 PM 429 W Broadway AVE Robbery 4/18/17 10:33 PM 2910 Sl Henry ST 1 BATTERY 2ND DEGREE / INJURES AN OFFICER OR STATE EMPLOYEES, WHILE IN THE 4/18/17 11:56 PM 2416 E Barton AVE 12 THEFT OF VEHICLE VALUED AT LESS THAN $25,000 BUT GREATER THAN $5,000 4/19/17 12:23 AM Highway 191/ Southland Drive THEFT BY RECEIVING LESS THAN $25,000 BUT GREATER THAN $5000 4/19/17 12:51 AM 9th Street/ Thompson PUBLIC INTOXICATION / DRINKING

IN PUBLIC

4/19/17 1:54 AM 1600 Block of South McAuley Drive FLEEING 4/19/17 3:37 AM Southland Drive / HIghway 191 THEFT BY RECEIVING LESS THAN $25,000 BUT GREATER THAN $5000 4/19/17 9:48 AM 1414 E Broadway AVE Robbery 4/19/17 11:20 AM 798 W Service RD THEFT OF PROPERTY CREDIT/DEBIT CARDS 4/19/17 11:33 AM 2004 N Mcauley DR TERRORISTIC ACT / SHOOTS AT OR PROJECTS AN OBJECT THAT CAUSES PROPERTY DAMA 4/19/17 12:39 PM 798 W Service RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 4/19/17 1:04 PM Montclair Circle / 25th RECOVERED STOLEN PROPERTY 4/19/17 1:37 PM 300 W Service RD DRIVING WHILE LICENSE CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR REVOKED 4/19/17 1:48 PM 626 E Broadway AVE HARASSING COMMUNICATIONS / TELEPHONE, TELEGRAPH, MAIL, OR ANY WRITTEN FORM 4/19/17 4:27 PM North McAuley/North 20th REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 4/19/17 4:29 PM 1405 Missouri ST A TERRORISTIC THREATENING – 2ND DEGREE/THREATENS PROPERTY DAMAGE 4/19/17 5:11 PM 1101 S Avalon ST C8 BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 4/19/17 6:08 PM 1804 Missouri ST LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 4/19/17 11:23 PM 600 W Broadway AVE 1 LOITERING 4/20/17 1:04 AM 1917 E Broadway AVE THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE 4/20/17 3:24 AM 2050 E Broadway AVE THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 4/20/17 3:47 AM Glenn Bailey Drive NO CHILD SAFETY RESTRAINT 4/20/17 5:56 AM 1101 S Avalon ST A1 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR REVOKED 4/20/17 10:08 AM 818 Dover RD THEFT OF VEHICLE VALUED AT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1,000 4/20/17 11:41 AM 429 W Broadway AVE THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 4/20/17 2:35 PM 500 W Broadway Ave. CRIMINAL MISCHIEF – 1ST DEGREE / PROPERTY OF ANOTHER W/VALUE OF $1,000 OR LESS 4/20/17 12:08 PM 1235 N 7Th ST THEFT $25,000 OR MORE – ALL OTHERS 4/20/17 1:55 PM 405 W Oliver AVE LOITERING 4/20/17 2:47 PM 501 W Broadway AVE POSSESSION OF SCH VI WITH PURPOSE TO DELIVERY 4/20/17 3:29 PM 798 W Service RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 4/20/17 4:52 PM 414 Jackson Heights ST BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 4/20/17 5:49 PM 136 Ross AVE 1 FINANCIAL / NONFINANCIAL IDENTITY FRAUD 4/20/17 10:05 PM 231 S 11Th ST PUBLIC INTOXICATION / DRINKING IN PUBLIC 4/21/17 12:17 AM South Avalon St/Vanderbilt Ave. DRIVING WHILE LICENSE CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR REVOKED 4/21/17 1:29 AM 800 Martin Luther King Jr DR THEFT $1,000 OR LESS FROM VEHICLE 4/21/17 2:05 AM 231 S 11Th ST BATTERY – 2ND DEGREE / PURPOSE OF CAUSING INJURY, CAUSES INJURY WITH A WEA 4/21/17 2:17 AM 100 Court St. FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH CONDITIONS OF SUSPENDED SENTENCE 4/21/17 3:46 AM 210 Shoppingway BLVD DRIVING WHILE LICENSE CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR REVOKED 4/21/17 5:06 PM 100 Court ST REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 4/21/17 5:25 PM 1550 Ingram BLVD A CRIMINALTRESPASS IN OR ON A VEHICLE OR STRUCTURE / PREMISES 4/21/17 7:26 PM S 31st Street / S L Henry POSSESSION OF SCH VI LT 4OZ 4/21/17 9:35 PM Polk / 25th POSSESSION OF SCH VI LT 4OZ 4/21/17 10:12 PM 605 Hamilton St. Homicide MURDER – 1ST DEGREE 4/21/17 10:56 PM 800 Martin Luther King Jr DR CRIMINAL TRESPASS IN OR ON A VEHICLE OR STRUCTURE / PREMISES 4/22/17 2:42 AM 2216 E Broadway BATTERY – 1ST DEGREE / WITH PURPOSE OF CAUSING, CAUSES SERIOUS INJURY WITH A DEADLY WEAPON 4/22/17 4:26 AM 3503 Beatty ST LOITERING 4/22/17 4:31 AM 2309 E Service RD THEFT OF SERVICES $1,000 OR LESS 4/22/17 1:35 PM 2216 E Broadway REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 4/22/17 4:40 PM 1850 N Avalon ST 127 BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 4/23/17 12:04 AM 1550 Ingram BLVD A THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – PURSE SNATCHING 4/23/17 1:49 AM 2007 E Service RD THEFT OF PROPERTY CREDIT/DEBIT CARDS 4/23/17 1:53 AM 1800 N Missouri St. FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE (OUT OF STATE FELONY) 4/23/17 10:53 AM 1414 E Broadway AVE FORGERY 4/23/17 12:07 PM 100 Court St. FAILURE TO APPEAR 4/23/17 1:23 PM 1105 Prairie REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 4/23/17 6:44 PM 1912 Sula LN TERRORISTIC ACT / SHOOTS AT OR PROJECTS AN OBJECT THAT CAUSES PROPERTY DAMA 4/24/17 1:10 AM 300 Georgetown DR GENERAL INFORMATION 4/24/17 3:01 AM 2216 E Broadway AVE 10 CRIMINALTRESPASS IN OR ON A VEHICLE OR STRUCTURE / PREMISES 4/24/17 3:25 AM 210 W Jackson AVE DRIVING WHILE LICENSE CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR REVOKED 4/24/17 3:35 AM 429 W Broadway AVE THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS