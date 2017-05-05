Patriots ‘kick’ their ticket to State

By completing a season sweep with a 5- 0 victory over West Memphis in the 6A- East Conference playoffs, the Marion Patriots earn an invitation to this year’s state playoffs

The Marion Patriots (89-1 overall, 7-6 6A/5A-3 Conference) completed a season sweep over the West Memphis Blue Devils (0-16, 0-15) this past Tuesday, defeating the Blue Devils 5-0 in the second round of the 6AEast tournament and earning an invitation to this year’s state playoffs in the process.

The Patriots earned victories over West Memphis in the regular season in both matches between the teams, 5-0 in the first match and 5-1 in the second contest. Marion head coach Craig Smith admits that the victories over West Memphis tasted a little sweeter than a typical win.

“It’s a good feeling to sweep the team that’s considered your rival,” Smith said. “I think both teams will admit that winning over each other is one of the most important wins of the year. It was important to our seniors because they had never lost to them.”

Despite the success, Marion has had against the Blue Devils all season, the Patriots got off to a slow start. Luckily for Marion, West Memphis helped their rivals out towards the end of the first half with an own goal, giving the Patriots a 1-0 lead.

Marion’s Parker Holland then earned the Patriots second goal, scoring as the clock ran down on the first half.

“We had a pretty slow start but we kind of opened it up towards the end of the first half,” Smith said. “We had two goals pretty close to each other. That kind of got us rolling.”

Holland’s goal served as a spark for the rest of the Marion offense in the second half, according to Smith.

“It was pretty helpful because we were all not happy with how we were playing at first,” Smith said. “Sometimes, when it takes a long time to get a goal, that will slow the momentum down. So, getting those two before the half allowed us to calm down a little bit and have a more productive talk at halftime about our mistakes.”

Some of those mistakes, according to Smith, were rushing shots in front of the goals. Smith says that the main difference in the second half was that the Patriots were able to relax in front of the goal and take better shots, as opposed to rushing shot attempts like Smith says they did in the opening half.

Making the most of his opportunities in front of the West Memphis goal in the second half was Garren Baker who found the back of the net twice.

“Garren is a good finisher,” Smith said. “He was doing that for us last year too. He’s just a reliable finisher and he’s good at cleaning things up.”

Former Marion kicker and future Henderson State kicker Bradford Doherty also chipped in a shot in the second half in the Patriots third win of the season over West Memphis.

Despite the Blue Devils winless record, Smith says that he knows from experience that he still beat a talented group of players in West Memphis. “We’ve been on that side,” Smith said. “Our program has been on that side for years with not many wins and we were still a hard fighting team with good talent. So, the record doesn’t always reflect the talent on the team. We know we played a good competitive team that had a lot of talent on it.”

With the loss, the West Memphis season comes to an end. By defeating the Blue Devils in the conference tournament, the Patriots earn their way to the 2017 state playoffs.

Next up for Marion in the last match of the conference tournament are the Pine Bluff Zebras (412) at Patriots Field on Saturday. Smith hopes the Patriots can continue to gain momentum heading into state with quality play over the Zebras.

“I think we’re excited to play a team that we haven’t seen this year,” Smith said. “Coming off the West Memphis game, I think we’re feeling pretty confident and we know that we’re going to state so we’re looking for a good game to build on going into the state tournament.”

Kick-off of Saturday’s 6A-East Conference tournament game between Marion and Pine Bluff is slated for 2 p.m. in Marion.

The Arkansas 6A Boys Soccer State Tournament takes place in Siloam Springs with the first round of games beginning on May 11th.

By Collins Peeples