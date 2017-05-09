2017 Esperanza Bonanza Carnival Schedule

Wristband nights Wed, Thur & Sat

What’s Esperanza Bonanza without the crowd-pleasing carnival rides and games? Once again, PB& J Happee Day Shows will be bringing the fun with a wide variety of popular rides and games. Take a spin on Moby Dick or try to win a prize at the balloon pop. Rides and games for kids of all ages! And don’t forget the fair food!

WEDNESDAY, MAY 10, 2017 Opening night!

4:00 p.m. – close Wristbands $20.00 *** THURSDAY, MAY 11, 2017 4:00 p.m. – close Wristbands $20.00 *** FRIDAY, MAY 12, 2017 4:00 p.m. – close *** SATURDAY, May 13, 2017 1:00p.m. – close Wristbands $20.00 *Wristband price is for the carnival only and does not include admission into the Esperanza Bonanza festival ($3.00 Wednesday, $5.00 Thursday / $8.00 Friday / $10.00 Saturday) Attractions for this year include the popular Moby Dick, as well as Americana Family Swing Ride, Up Up & Away Balloon Ride, Rampage, Gravitron, Tilt-AWhirl, Merry-Go-Round, Bumper cars, kiddie rides, and more. There will also be midway games and all of your carnival food favorites — funnel cakes, frozen lemonade, and more!

Carnival Hours and Specials: