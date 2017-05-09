Esperanza Bonanza 2017 Live Entertainment Schedule

Denny Strickland headlines full slate of performers for festival

Esperanza Bonanza has announced the live entertainment lineup for this year’s festival.

Headlining the lineup this year will be CMA recording artist Denny Strickland. Strickland will take the stage on Thursday, May 11, from 8 to 10 p.m.

Music fans will want to catch this up-and-coming superstar, who has charted singles “Get a Grip,” “Swerve On,” and “How Far You Wanna Go.”

Additional Live Music Schedule: • Chris Hill — playing from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.

• Razen Kane — Friday night, May 12, performing from 8 p.m. until midnight.

• ThumpDaddyMemphis — Closing out the festival on Saturday, May 13, playing into the night beginning at 6 p.m.

Don’t miss out on these great shows as well as all of the other popular attractions at this year’s Esperanza Bonanza. Tickets are available at the gate.