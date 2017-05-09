Esperanza Bonanza Golf Scramble

Annual tourney May 12!

Our annual Esperanza Bonanza Golf Tournament will be held at 12:00 noon on Friday, May 12, 2017 at the Marion Golf & Athletic Club. The field is limited to 42 two-person teams for a scramble format. Individuals are allowed to enter and will be paired up with other individual entrants to make teams. The tournament is open to both men and women.

The entry fee, which is $65 per player, includes green fees, cart rental, two mulligan tickets, refreshments, great prizes, and entry into the hospitality area at the festival site following the tournament.

Prizes will be awarded to 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place in three flights. Additional prizes include hole-in-one prizes on all par three holes, a long drive hole, and a closest to the hole on one par three hole.

We hope you are able to join us for an afternoon of golf and good fellowship.

Entry form with information is below.

Esperanza Bonanza 2017 Golf Scramble Entry Form You will need Adobe Reader to open this file. Click here to download from their official site.

Mail completed entry form with check to: Esperanza Bonanza PO Box 1144 Marion AR 72364 ATTN: Will Brick Sponsorship Opportunity Hole sponsors?hips are available for $100.00

Want To Compete?