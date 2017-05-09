HOROSCOPE

For Wednesday, May 10, 2017 ARIES (March to April 19)

Communicating with others, especially with siblings and relatives, is difficult today because you're not sure what you should say. When in doubt, say nothing.

This is a poor day to make important financial decisions, because your information might not be correct. It's possible that someone is deceiving you. Be careful.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) You feel tired and lethargic today. Don't worry, because we all have days like this. Don't be hard on yourself or judgmental of others.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) Something going on behind the scenes worries you today. The strange thing is that you might not even know what it is. A lot of people feel this way. No worries.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) You will find it difficult to assert yourself in a group situation today. Don't worry about this. It's probably best to sit back and see which way the wind blows. Play it safe.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) This is not a good day to be aggressive when dealing with bosses, parents and VIPs. There's too much confusion. Plus, at heart, you do not feel fully confident. Sit this one out.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) Don't get ensnared in arguments about religion and politics today, because people are genuinely confused. You might not be sure how to respond or what to endorse. Take it easy.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) Disputes about shared property, inheritances and anything that you own jointly with others will be confusing today. You won't properly defend your best interests. Avoid these discussions.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Discussions with friends and partners are discouraging today. That's because you feel like you don't know what's really going on. Don't worry – you are not alone.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) Do not throw your weight around at work today there's too much confusion, and people are unsure of what to do and how to do it. Sit back and go with the flow.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) This is a classic day for confusion when dealing with romantic partners. Remember: Unexpressed expectations almost always lead to disappointment.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) Be patient with and tolerant of family members today, because misunderstandings will be rife. You might feel let down by others. It's very likely that they feel the same way.

YOU BORN TODAY: You are persevering and faithful. You also are proud. You give important decisions much careful thought. Although you are impulsive, you are firm in your ideas – oh my! This year will be one of the most powerful years of your life – a time of accumulation! Whatever you have done in the past will now ripen. (2017 also is a good year to buy and sell.)

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20)