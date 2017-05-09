The Clydesdales are coming!

World renowned Budweiser Clydesdales headed to Esperanza Bonanza

WHAT: The world-famous, eight-horse Budweiser Clydesdales, known as the ‘Gentle Giants,’ hitch will make a special appearance at Esperanza Bonanza. Photo opportunities and interviews will be available.

WHEN: May 11-13, 2017 WHERE: 3820 Complex Road, Marion, AR 72364 Anheuser-Busch’s Budweiser Clydesdales make hundreds of appearances each year.

The Clydesdales are an American icon and one of the world’s most recognized corporate symbols.

To qualify for a hitch, a Clydesdale must be a gelding at least four years of age, stand 72 inches at the shoulder when fully mature, weigh between 1,800 and 2,300 pounds, have a bay coat, a blaze of white on the face, four white legs, and a black mane and tail.

For the complete Budweiser Clydesdale press kit, including photos and fact sheets, visit http://www.anheuserbusch. com/clydesdales/clydes dales-budweiser.html.

For more information, contact: Joanie Taylor at 901-484-

7752 Jbtaylor62@gmail.com