What is Esperanza Bonanza?

Celebration now in its 25th year!

The Esperanza Bonanza Festival, celebrated in May every year, is a three-day rain or shine event featuring live music, barbecue competition, rodeo, golf tournament, carnival, adult and children's games, and much, much more. There is truly something for everyone in the family. The festival usually draws more than 15,000 people each year.

The event started in 1992, as a small group of local businesses getting together to cook barbecue. Many of those that participated in the first Esperanza Bonanza are still involved in the planning and organization as board members or committee chairpersons.

The name Esperanza Bonanza pays tribute to Marion's heritage as the site of Fort Esperanza, the first European settlement in what is now Crittenden County. It was chosen as the winning entry in a “name the festival” contest.

Esperanza Bonanza is a nonprofit, all-volunteer organization that is responsible for planning and organizing the yearly festival. In addition to the festival, Esperanza Bonanza also gives back to the community and local charities, causes, and projects.