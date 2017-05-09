Where to go & Where to park!

Rush to the Civic Auditorium…

2017 Grammy Winner plays West Memphis this weekend

news@theeveningtimes.com

The inaugural Big River Blues Classic featuring 2017 Grammy Award winner Bobby Rush will be at the West Memphis Civic Auditorium, 228 W. Polk, this Saturday, May 6.

Doors open at 5 p.m., with the music beginning at 7 p.m.

Special guests include O.B. Buchanan, Sheba Potts-Wright, the Lyrics Band with Bird Williams; Larome Powers, Dan Charett and Absolut Blue, and Greg Lackey and the Kings of Delta provide a powerful concert line-up.

Tickets area available at the door for $40, or $35 in advance. Reserved seating is available for the first time at the Civic Auditorium. Purchase tickets in person at the Civic Auditorium or seats may be selected and tickets purchased online at Vis- itWestMemphis.com. Evening Times readers can get a half-price ticket on line by using the promo

code EVENING TIMES.

DOORS OPEN AT 5 P.M.

AT THE WEST MEMPHIS CIVIC AUDITORIUM!!!

Dont miss it!

By John Rech