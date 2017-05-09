WM Soccer squads swept by Greene County Tech

Boys shut out, Girls lose close 2- 1 affair at home

WM School District The Academies of West Memphis soccer teams lost two games at Hamilton-Shultz Field last Thursday against Greene County Tech.

The Lady Devils bounced back from a big loss on opening day to a strong outing against Tech. The West Memphis girls lost 2-1.

West Memphis stayed neck and neck with the Lady Eagles, and according to head coach Reid Dempster outplayed Tech in every area except the final score. The Lady Devils' goal was scored by T.K. Wesley on an assist from Rylee Elmore.

In the boys game, the Blue Devil boys fell 5-0.

The Blue Devil clubs will be back in action today at Nettleton. The girls game will get underway at 5 p.m., followed by the boys contest.

By Billy Woods