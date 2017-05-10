Bulldogs race past competition to take 2A State titles

The Earle track and field teams brought home three state championships last week

sports@theeveningtimes.com A season after winning the Arkansas 2A State Boys Basketball Championship, the Earle Bulldogs carried home three more state titles last week, this time in track and field.

Freshman Jaylon Coopwood snagged the first championship for Earle, winning the 2A State Championship for shot-put after throwing for a winning distance of 49 feet, 6 inches.

More freshman stepped up for the Bulldogs as Aailyah Oringe, Elaijha Brown and Chyna White joined forces with junior Teairra Clark to win the Arkansas 2A State Girls Championship in the 4×100 relay. The Bulldogs ran the relay in a time of 51.84 seconds, beating Bearden High School by a time of .09 seconds.

The Earle boys then followed suit, winning Arkansas 2A State Championship for the 4×100 relay. The Bulldogs’ boys ran the race in a time of 43.77 seconds, beating Lafayette High School by a time of .32 seconds for the title. The Earle boys team is made up of juniors Gerry Bohannon, O’Joshua Bunton, Anthony White and senior Kameron Banks.

All of the state champions were invited to the a “Meet of the Champs” gathering this Saturday in Russellville, Arkansas.

By Collins Peeples