First Communion

Inauguration, 60th birthday bash for Earle Mayor

Community invited to unique two- in- one celebration

It’s double-doings this Saturday evening in Earle.

Mayor Sherman Smith will celebrate his 60th birthday and mark the occasion with his inauguration. Everyone is invited to attend.

The long-time mayor — and now mayor again after the special election to fill the seat vacated by recalled Mayor Carolyn Jones has called for a new attitude in city business and a cordial tone in city meetings — picked unity as the theme for the event.

Smith’s wife of 34 years, Odessa, said one thing her husband has always emphasized good relations with others.

“The city council and him always get along,” said Mrs. Smith. “In the past, he always got along with the city council and they are off to a good start again.”

Smith is also the pastor of Total Deliverance Cathedral and his focus on unity led to the choice of Psalm 133:1 as a theme verse for the celebrations, “Behold, how good and pleasant it is for brethren to dwell together in unity.”

Under Smith, the church displays community-mindedness with an after school meal program, a soup kitchen, food box ministry and a clothing closet.

Mayor Smith also works as a grant writer and administrator with East Arkansas Planning and Development District is overseeing

a five million dollar fund.

State Representative Milton Nicks will deliver the keynote address at the party.

The festivities are open to everyone and begin at 6 p.m., on Saturday, May 6, at the Earle High School Cafeteria, 16432 Hwy. 64.

By John Rech