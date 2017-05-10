Hd HOROSCOPE

For Thursday, May 11, 2017 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) You are so enthusiastic that you can sell anything to anyone today – your words are like gold! This is a great day for those of you who sell, market, teach, act, write or drive for a living.

'There's money in them thar hills!' Oh yes, your enthusiasm will attract money to you today. You will do well in all financial negotiations. Ka-ching!

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) You can take it to the bank today, because you are powerful. No matter what you do, you will come out smelling like a rose. Use this strong energy for creating good in the world around you.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) You appreciate the behind-the-scenes support you get from others at this time. Something good and beneficial will come from this. Look for ways to make this happen.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) Your ability to deal with others today, especially in groups, is stellar! Today you are a natural leader, which is why everyone will take their cue from you. Ah, maestro!

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) Today your ambition is aroused. You will act with skillful means, which is why this is an excellent day to talk to bosses, parents, teachers, VIPs and the police. You look like a winner!

totally appeal to you today. This is the perfect day to discuss matters related to publishing, the media, medicine, the law and higher education.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) You couldn't pick a better day to discuss inheritances and shared property because everyone probably will be fair; nevertheless, you are in a winning position. Oh, yes! Do something.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) You will be extremely productive at work today. You have great energy and wonderful intuition about how to use it to get the most bang for your buck. You also feel healthy and vigorous!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) This is the perfect day for a vacation. It's also a great day to schmooze with your friends and enjoy social outings, sports events and playful activities with children.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) Whatever you do at home today will bring about positive results for you. Likewise, this is an excellent day to pursue real-estate deals.

YOU BORN TODAY: You are patient and persistent, and you set high standards for yourself. You work and play with enthusiasm. This year, something you've been involved with for about nine years will end or diminish to make room for something new. It also will be a year of service to others, plus a wonderful year to travel. Get ready for a fresh, new cycle waiting in your future!

