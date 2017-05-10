Lady Pats carry historic season into state playoffs

Marion girls’ soccer has already doubled their total win total of last year and earned their way to the state playoffs for the first time in school history in doing so

By Collins Peeples

sports@theeveningtimes.com

The Marion Lady Patriots (7-13, 4-10 6A/5A-3 Conference) have made substantial progress this season from last year’s 3-10 mark, one of those winnings coming via forfeit, and look build on thier histroic season this week at the Arkansas 6A Girls Soccer State Tournament.

Marion head coach Tyler Shrum says the team of Lady Patriots who take the pitch this season are a completely different team than in year’s past.

“It’s a night and day difference compared to where we were last year,” Shrum said. “We only won two games last season and we’ve won seven this year. So, if we can pull one more out we will have quadrupled our win total from last season.”

In this landmark season for Marion girls’ soccer, the Lady Patriots have won their first ever conference tournament game, winning their way to the state playoffs for the first time as opposed to being taken automatically.

The Marion team also defeated their rivals, the West Memphis Lady Devils, for the first time in four years in a 2-0 victory on April 29th.

“When we beat West Memphis, that was our first conference tournament win and the first time we’d beaten them in four years,” Shrum said.

“We’re not where I want us to be, but we’ve come a long way. “We’re trying to start a tradition in Marion where soccer is a big deal and we’re on our way to doing that.”

This year the 2017 Lady Patriots have exploded offensively compared to last season, shattering last year’s goals scored margin of 15 and netting 31 scores so far this season. A big part of the Marion girls success is conditioning, according to Shrum.

“They’ve worked their tails off,” Shrum said. “I’m a football coach. So, we started the week after football ended. I had the girls running sprints and bleachers, just running until they were dog tired. And I have these girls knowing they work harder than any team before them.”

Although several Lady Patriots are recovering from injury, Shrum hopes his team can carry the momentum gained during the regular season into the state playoffs.

The Marion girls qualified for the four-seed in this year’s state tournament.

But no matter the outcome in matches here on out, Shrum believes this season can already be considered a success.

“We came into this season hoping we could just get one more win than the year before and so far we’ve gotten five more,” Shrum said. “Win or lose Saturday or at the state tournament, I think we’ve had more success that Marion girls soccer ever has before.”

The Lady Patriots state tournament play kicks off in Siloam Springs tomorrow at 10 a.m. against Arkansas High School (10-9).