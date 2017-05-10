Patriots battle Wolves in opening round of state tourney

Having already won more than four times as many games as they did last season, the Marion Patriots look to build on their impressive season tomorrow in the Arkansas 6A Baseball State Tournament with an opening round game against the Lake Hamilton Wolves

The Marion Patriots (1315 overall, 7-2 6A/5A-3 Conference) improved on a three-win season last year, taking the field tomorrow in an opening round game of the Arkansas 6A State Baseball Tournament in Benton, Arkansas against the Lake Hamilton Wolves (11-14-1).

The leadership of the team’s four seniors: Tyler Steele, Cody Smith, Collin Carpenter and Heath Stephenson helped the Marion baseball program to improve so vastly this year from last season, according to Marion head coach Daniel Kelley.

“These boys have been with me for the last four year,” Kelley said.

“They’ve seen me grow and change from the days when I did a lot more yelling to the days now where I do a lot more teaching.”

“We were more productive,” Kelley added on the team’s improvement from last year. “We improved in almost every facet of the game from batting average to quality at-bats to strikeout to walk ratio to team ERA. We have less errors, we have more hits. We’re going to end up with probably about 75 less strikeouts this year than we had the past year. The kids that are playing got older. They got more mature. I mean, everybody improved.”

Quadrupling their win total from last season is an accomplishment Kelley believes his team should be proud of, regardless of the outcome at the state tournament.

“I think it means a lot to them that they’ve put themselves in a position to be successful,” Kelley said. “I think it’s something they should be proud of. I mean, they won three ball games last year. This year they’ve won a minimum of 13. That’s something to be proud of, anytime you get into doubledigits. They ought to be proud that they were the conference runner up at 72. I mean, people don’t know that. But, in our conference we went 7-2 as far as the conference scheduling. We were the runner-up behind Jonesboro.”

Another feather in the Patriots cap this season is their victory over their rivals the West Memphis Blue Devils (13-12, 6-5) in the opening round of the 6A-East Conference Tournament which allowed Marion to qualify for state tournament play.

The Patriots head into the state tournament as the four-seed out of the 6AEast and, while Kelley believes the team could’ve been better off with a three-seed, the Marion head coach says that his team should feel good about the opportunity to showcase their talent at the state level.

“Anything can happen when you go to state,” Kelley said. “We feel pretty good. You should always feel good when you have an opportunity to go to state.”

Although the Patriots have not faced Lake Hamilton this season, Kelley does know a little bit about the starting pitcher for the Wolves that Marion will face tomorrow.

“They have a starting pitcher that has signed with UALR,” Kelley said.

“But, he’s missed some time with some off-thefield issues and different things of that nature. He only lasted two innings against Texarkana. But, we’ve got to pitch and we’ve got to go play our game. It doesn’t really matter what they throw at us.”

First pitch between the Patriots and the Wolves tomorrow is slated for 10 a.m.

By Collins Peeples