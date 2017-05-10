Preserve Arkansas to announce 2017 list of Most Endangered Places

Join us on Friday, May 19 at 10 a.m. at the Historic Fulk Building (CJRW), 300 Main Street, Little Rock, for the announcement of the 2017 list of Arkansas's Most Endangered Places.

Each May during Arkansas Heritage Month and National Preservation Month, Preserve Arkansas announces a list of endangered historic properties.

The Most Endangered Places list includes properties from all over Arkansas and helps to raise awareness of their significance and the need for preservation. It is our hope that inclusion on the list will generate interest and discussions about how to save these important resources.

In 2009 Little Rock's Central Business District was named to the Most Endangered Places list.

Since then, the rehabilitation of historic buildings, streetscape improvements, and downtown events have brought new life to parts of Main Street. The Fulk Building is an excellent example of a 'save,' and we are proud to showcase it on May 19!

Join us on May 18 for a leisurely bicycle ride to learn about Little Rock's Most Endangered Places — past and present. The laid-back, six-mile ride will begin at the River Market and end at Stone's Throw Brewing. Your ticket includes a special edition t-shirt from Rock City Outfitters and a pint of beer from Stone's Throw.

Bring your own bike or reserve one of a limited number of bikes donated by Bobby's Bike Hike.

$20 – Preserve Arkansas Members, $25 – Non members, $50 – Ride and become a member! Get your tickets today!

Preserve Arkansas builds stronger communities by reconnecting Arkansans to our heritage and empowering people to save and rehabilitate historic places.

