Times Outdoors Columnist We all enjoy honoring our mothers on the second Sunday in May. My Mama has been gone for many years, but I remember her love and goodness. My wife Colleen is the same type of woman. I am fortunate to have been blessed with these ladies.

The problem is what to get them for Mother’s Day. For wives that enjoy hunting, fishing, and the outdoors, it’s easy, but for the other ladies I am always at a lost to find something nice. I usually get a good box of candy, maybe some flowers, and go out to eat in a really nice place. If you have any suggestion please call me. Quick!

The wind, rain, and cold temps have slowed down the fishing. This should be a great time for bream with the full moon. Several fishermen have told of good bream and crappie catches at Horseshoe and Wapanocca when the wind lets you fish where you want to. Catfishing at Horseshoe has been very good using a variety of baits, especially at night. Several of the small private lakes are doing well but you must have permission to fish. Don Brawley and I got invited the Super Secrete Hole and hit the big bream for better than a half an ice cooler of big bream and crappie. It’s hard to get invited, but if it happens, I make sure I go!

The Mississippi River is reaching flood stage and it is in Midway. That a neat place to see with all the camps on poles and floatation getting higher as the river rises. The water is almost to the levee and the deer and turkey are plentiful. The levee is good place to take the family for a Sunday afternoon drive and let the kids see all the wildlife up close. Make sure you do not have any guns in the vehicle, but have your camera ready.

Tilden Rogers has produced some good fish when the wind allows. Worms and stink baits seem to be the best. Folks are still catching a few trout, but the bream and catfish are biting best.

Take that kid with you and go often. Send me pics and stories of your trips. I was looking at some fishing pictures with Dr. Keith that are 25+ years old. Things change and it makes you glad you went and then took those snap shots. Lakeside is mounting some nice fish. I appreciate getting to do the fish. Congratulations to Tyler and Tricia Ginn on the arrival of Samuel Camp Ginn. Camp will make a great fishing partner to his dad.

By John Criner