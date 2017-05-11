From worst to first: The St. Louis Cardinals

After a horrendous start to the season, the Cardinals are back on top of the National League Central

After starting the season off with a 3-9 record, the St. Louis Cardinals find themselves in first place of the National League Central 32 games into the regular season with a record of 18-14 on the back of a five-game winning streak. Defensively and at the plate, the Cardinals were bad during the first two weeks of the season.

There’s no softer way to put it. After committing 99 total errors last season, St.

Louis promised fans a new defensive oriented club this year. However, the Cardinals failed to deliver, having already committed 27 errors so far this season and the decision to start first-baseman Matt Adams in left field during early April left many people scratching their head. In fact, Jose Martinez, another first baseman, has seen multiple innings in the outfield as well while it seemed at times the Cardinals refused to bring up an experienced fourth outfielder from their Triple-A Memphis Redbirds organization.

Also, so far this season “left-handed specialist” relief pitcher Brett Cecil has not lived up to the Cardinals expectations.

Cecil was signed by St.

Louis this past offseason as a free agent for a four-year 30.5-million-dollar contract. In a Cardinals uniform, Cecil owns just a 4.38 ERA and has been ineffective, especially, against left-handed batters.

Though, Cecil is actually the Cardinals best lefthanded relief pitcher. The other lefty out of the pen, Kevin Siegrest, is responsible for a 5.11 ERA in the same amount of innings pitched (12.1) as Cecil.

Not helping matters, former Korean baseball player and current Cardinals closer Seung-hwan Oh has allowed a bullpen leading three home runs. That’s not exactly a stat you want your closer to lead the team in.

While the bullpen struggled early on, St. Louis’ bats did little to help the teams cause. In seven of the team’s first 12 games, the Cardinals failed to score more than three runs. Johnny Peralta highlighted the hitting woes for the birds early this season, going 3 for 25 before being placed on the Disabled List.

The club’s play got so bad early on that Cardinals announcer Tim McCarver said on a national broadcast during a loss to the New York Yankees, “And two weeks into the season the Cardinals have hit rock bottom here in New York… You’ve got to laugh to keep from crying.”

So, how on earth could a team with all these problems currently sit atop of the National League Central Division? Starting pitcher, timely hitting and luck.

The starting pitching of the Cardinals has been the team’s bright spot all season. Ace Carlos Martinez got off to a rough start (23, 3.86 ERA), but since cutting the awful looking extensions out of his hair (baseball is after all a game of superstition) he has performed excellent.

Veteran Adam Wainwright (2-3, 6.30 ERA) has also seen a few frustrating games early on, but Waino, crafty in his aging years, has learned how to handle a bat better than almost any other pitcher in baseball and by knocking in four RBI’s while scoring three runs on four hits in 11 at-bats has still found ways to contribute.

Outside of Martinez and Wainwright, the Cardinals starting pitching staff is 10-3 with a combined 2.34 ERA. Also, helping the birds out on the mound has been the bright spot of the bullpen, former closer Trevor Rosenthal. “Rosey” seems to have rebounded from a case of the “yips” last season and has earned a 2.61 ERA in 10.1 innings while picking up three saves.

At the plate, the bats have been better as of late as well. The Cardinals have plated four or more runs in 16 of their last 20 games.

Those last 20 contest includes a sweep over NL Central foes the Pittsburgh Pirates, a 4-3 record against the Milwaukee Brewers and a split against the Cincinnati Reds in a two game series as well as sweeps over the Atlanta Braves and Miami Marlins. Jedd Gyorko leads the club in batting average over 50 at-bats so far this year (.337) while a surprising star at the plate has been second baseman Kolten Wong. Wong, second on the team in batting average over 50 at-bats, is hitting .278 with a teamleading nine doubles on the young season. Also tearing it up is the Cardinals answer to their fourth-outfielder problem, Tommy Pham. Pham, since being called up from the Memphis Redbirds, has seven hits in 16 at-bats, three of those hits being homeruns.

Of course, 18-14 is still not a spectacular record and the Cardinals have enjoyed the woes of their rivals and World Champion Chicago Cubs who currently sit at 17-16.

There’s still a lot of season left to be played and undoubtedly teams will go through hot and cold periods from time to time from here until the playoffs. And if the beginning of the season taught Cardinals fans anything, it’s that it’s too soon to jump to conclusions on how the team will finish the season just yet.

But for right now, the Cardinals, who did not lead the NL Central at any point last season, are returned to their spot of royalty in the National League.

