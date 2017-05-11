Give me the good news first

Okay.

So, I'll start with the good news: The minimum wage went up in Arkansas on Jan. 1, to $8.50.

The bad news: That we have ANY jobs in Arkansas that pay minimum wage in the first place.

Good news: Unemployment in Arkansas metro areas are trending downward slightly in March.

Bad news: Except the local metro area.

Good news: The rate in unemployment is down by 0.5 percent from 12 months ago.

Bad news: Regionally? Nearly unchanged from 12 months ago.

Good news: Fayetteville and Jonesboro have grown steadily since the end of the great recession.

Bad news: Here, we have barely surpassed pre-recession employment levels.

Good news: Professional and Business Services increased by 1,200 jobs from February to March.

Bad news: Eastern Arkansas has the least of these.

Good news: Compared to its pre-recession level (December 2007), employment nationally has increased by 5.3 percent.

Bad news: Over the same period, Arkansas employment has increased only by one-half of that: by 33,100 jobs — about 2.8 percent growth.

Good news: Since the beginning of 2010, U.S. incomes have increased at 4.3 percent.

Bad news: Incomes in Arkansas have been rising at only 4.1 percent annual rate, and with the already significant starting point of wages being about 2/3 of the bring-home pay of the rest of the country, this amounts to a double whammy in the pocketbook.

Good news: As stated above, in the fourth quarter of 2016, U.S. per capita income stood at $50,207.

Bad news: Arkansas' was $39,725.

Good news: U.S. population growth over the same period was 0.7 percent, with a per capita income growth rate of 3.0 percent.

Bad news: With a population growth rate of only half that (0.3 from 2015 to 2016) personal income per capita in Arkansas could only muster a measly 2.9 percent rate. Good news: The U.S. did as well as it could during the recession.

Bad news: As a percent of the U.S., Arkansas' per capita income ended the year at 79.1 percent, down slightly on net from a year earlier-one of the states that was a 'drag' on the national economy.

Good news: The Arkansas unemployment rate 'appears' to be reaching new lows (based on old participation rates before the recession.) Bad news: Changes in the labor force participation rates have blurred the real unemployment statistics (which have fallen by around 5-6 percent over the past decade.) Good news: So, in Arkansas the unemployment rate shows 5 percent.

Bad news: Due to 58 percent of the labor force dropping out of the workforce because of no jobs, the 'REAL' unemployment rate is approximately 12 percent- that is, among the people WHO ARE STILL OUT LOOKING FOR WORK-ONLY 42 percent OF THE AVAILABLE LABOR WORK FORCE!

Good news: Over the past 12 months, U.S. payrolls have been up around 1.6 percent.

Bad news: Arkansas payrolls only up about 1.3 percent.

Good news: 50 percent of income grown nationwide has come in the form of wages and salaries.

Bad news: in Arkansas nearly 30 percent of income gains since 2010 have come in the form of dividends, interest and rent.

Only 40 percent of the income growth has come from wages and salaries.

Good news: Only half of the state's 75 counties experienced net job losses between 2010 and 2015.

Bad news: That's because more than two-thirds of those same counties have lost population over the same period-folks fleeing the state in droves because of bleak job prospects.

Good news: It is encouraging that after a decade of decline, employment in manufacturing has stabilized.

Bad news: In Arkansas, compared to pre-recession levels (2007), manufacturing employment has already declined by nearly 35,000 jobs.

Good news: Up until now Arkansas benefitted by being a right-to-work state.

Bad news: That means that an employer can fire you because he does not like the way you part your hair, and you have no legal recourse to address it.

Good news: Arkansas has a low property tax burden.

Bad news: That property in Arkansas isn't worth much to begin with.

Good news: In Arkansas, you are free of an estate/inheritance tax.

Bad news: You aren't going to have anything to inherit, because in Arkansas the ranking of the state is harmed by having a higher-than-average progressive tax system that punishes one as they move up the economic ladder.

Good news: The initial ticket prices of goods are not too high.

Bad news: That is, if you don't include the sales taxes, which are MUCH HIGHER than almost all of the rest of the nation.

Good news: The Governor of Arkansas, Asa Hutchinson, has asked several agencies to come up with contingency plans for potential budget cuts.

Bad news: That's because the state collected $57 million less in revenue than had been forecast in January.

And the last of the Good News: So, maybe after some Arkansas state employees jobs are terminated due to the shortfall of funds, our politicians will finally feel some of the pain that the citizens of Arkansas have been subjected to and decide to do something about it.

Bad news: Probably not.

By Robert L. Hall