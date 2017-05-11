News Briefs

– Through Saturday, May 13. Purchase a large paper bag for $2 or a plastic grocery bag for $1 and fill the bag with however many books will fit in. There is a large assortment of books available for purchase. The library is located at 213 N. Avalon. The phone number is 870-732-7590.

• City of West Memphis and Memphis Area Transit Authority – Community meeting Thursday, May 11

from 5 to 6 p.m. at West Memphis City Hall, 205 S. Redding.

• Workforce Development Board of Eastern Arkansas Meeting – Youth Board Meeting Thursday, May 11 at 10 a.m. at the Workforce Center in Forrest City.

• Mobile Food Giveaway – Good Neighbor Center and Memphis Food Bank Friday, May 12 at Old St. Paul Church, 504 S. 8th St., West Memphis from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m.

• Crittenden County Master Gardener Plant Sale –

Friday, May 12 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. and Saturday, May 13 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the County Picnic Pavilion across from the Crittenden County office building, Marion. Sales include Adirondack tables and chairs, tomato’s, herbs, veggies, flowering plants, annuals and perennials, containers, hanging baskets and stepping stones The proceeds from this sale provides scholarships to students in Crittenden County entering the field of agriculture.

• Bernard’s Mobile Mammogram – Crittenden County Health Department, 901 N. 7th St., West Memphis, on Saturday, May 13 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

• Esperanza Bonanza – May 11th through May 13th featuring Denny Strickland on May 11 from 8 to 10 p.m. and the Budweiser Clydesdales.

• Annual Fish Fry Fundraiser benefiting Guide Right – West Memphis – Marion Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Saturday,

May 13th 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Regions Park, 231 E. Broadway, West Memphis. Two piece with fries, slaw and drink $10. Tickets can be purchased from any local member of Kappa Alpha Psi or from ticket location: State Farm, 515 N. Missouri, West Memphis.

• Marianna’s Arts in the Park – ‘Almost Famous’ headlines the Arts in the Park on Saturday, May 13. Concert begins at 6 p.m. in the downtown square and is free and open to the public. Concert goers are encouraged to bring their lawnchairs and a picnic dinner. For more information call 870-295-2469.

• United Auto Workers Retirees Meeting – Thursday, May 11 at 11:30 a.m. at the Grecian Steak House, 210 Airport Rd., Paragould. There will be a Service Representative from Blue Cross in attendance.

• AARP Drivers Safety Course – Tuesday, May 16,

noon to 4 p.m. at the West Memphis Library, 213 N. Avalon St., West Memphis. The course is open to everyone. NO TEST, with completion of the course you file with your insurance company for a 3 year discount. AARP members $15, nonmembers $20. For more information or to reserve your seat contact Garry or Gayle Hahne at 870339-2180 or garry.hahne@gmail.com

• Delta Market – Beginning May 16 and every third Tuesday through October ( June 20, July 18, Aug. 15, Sept. 19 and Oct. 17) at the ASU-Mid South north campus parking lot with food, produce flowers, crafts, art and merchandise. New times are 3 to 7

p.m.

• Keep West Memphis Beautiful Clean-Up – Moved to the rain date of Saturday, May 20.

• Teenage Pregnancy Prevention Awareness – Saturday, May 20 from 3 to 6 p.m. at Jet’Adore, 2301 E. Broadway, West Memphis, presented by The Wright Direction. Featured speakers Josephine Williams, Monique Bailey, Mellody Selp, Teia Handy and the Health Department. Special guests Alicia Walton, Tyneisha Collins and Terri Cohen.

• Annual Community Wide Friends and Family Day Celebration – Bethel AME Church, 2403 E. Barton, West Memphis Sunday, May 21 starting at 10 a.m. with the morning worship experience. Picnic, health fair, blood pressure checks, fun and games and more on the church grounds from 12 to 3 p.m.

• McNeil/Crawfordsville School Biannual Reunion – Memorial Day Weekend Friday, May 26 through Sunday, May 28 at the Clarion Hotel, 2007 South Service Road, West Memphis. Picnic 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Old Crawfordsville Gymnasium McNeil Campus, 2260 Old Hwy. 64B, Crawfordsville. For more information call Carloss Richardson Guess at 870-636-0419, Helen Ward Watson at 901-345-7243, Evelyn Smith Donnerson at 870-945-2363, Gabriel Kenyatta at 901-867-9955, Darlene J. Boykin at 870-8235205, Corine Miller at 870823-5954 or the webside: McNeil- Crawfordsville reunion or Facebook page.

• The Wonder City Boys and Girls Club – Afterschool atrisk program will run from through May 26, 2017, Monday through Friday from 3 to 6 p.m. Dinners and snacks will be served. This program is free for youth age 5 to 18. The West Memphis Learning Center in Edmondson will also provide an afterschool program with dinner and snacks.

• 2nd Annual Small Fry Triathlon – Saturday, June 3, 9 untill 11 a.m. at Brunetti Field, Currie St., Marion. Fun race for kids age 2-6. $20 per child includes T-shirt, racing bib, medal and Fat Boyz Shaved Ice. To register call 870-739-6041 or go to www.marionarchamber.org. Follow and like on facebook at Small Fry Triathlon

• MARS Low Cost Spay/Neuter Clinic for cats and dogs – Tuesday, June 6 through Thursday, June 8 at the West Memphis Shelter. Applications and costs available on line at MARSofccar.org and at the West Memphis Shelter. Call 501-266-8243 for an application to be sent by mail.

• Avondale Kindergarten Early Registration – For 2017-18 school year at 1402 Crestmere, West Memphis during the Parent-Teacher Conferences 4 to 7:30 p.m. Registration will continue through May during regular school hours. For questions call 870-735-4588 or the Marion School website at msd3.org. Children must be 5 years old on or before Aug. 1, 2017.

• Summer Reading Camp – Monday, June 5 through Friday, June 30 from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. at 720 Calvin Avery Dr., Suite C, West Memphis. Registration deadline May 15. Deposit $25. Total camp cost $200. Early Bird Special $180. Contact the Reading Specialist Peggy L. Swift. Call 870-514-5386 or ReadingSpecialist2016@gmai l.com

• L.R. Jackson Girls Club, Inc. Summer Enrichment Camp – June 5th through August 4, 2017. 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mon. – Fri. Low Low Rates…Sign Up Going On Now. Trips, arts & crafts, sports, Girl Scouts, Splash Day and much more. Boys & Girls ages 4 and up. For more information call 901-3180291.

• Avondale ABC Pre-School Applications 2017-2018 – taking applications for the school year. The ABC Pre-School is part of the Marion School District but is located at 1402 Crestmere in West Memphis. Applicants must be four years old on or before Aug. 1, 2017 and must live in the Marion School District. Applications will be accepted until all 60 slots are filled. The applications will also be available online at msd3.org.

• Woolfolk Public Library Story Hour – Come enjoy stories, crafts and a snack at the library, 100 N. Currie St., Marion every Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.

• Al-Anon & Alateen meetings – Mondays at 8 p.m. and Thursdays at 6 p.m. at 1233 Park Drive, West Memphis. Call 870-735-5217. Go to www.ar.al-anon.alateen.org.

• Hughes High School 1972 Class Reunion – The Hughes High School Class of 1972 is planning their 46th class reunion for the Memorial Day weekend in 2018. Planning meetings are being held the third Saturday of each month at the Anthonyville MB Church, 1961 Hwy. 147 S., Proctor. All class members are asked to attend. For further information on these meetings and the reunion please contact Claudette D. Dubois at 870792-7648.

• Fish Fry the Last Friday in each month – VFW Post 5225, 406 S. Avalon, West Memphis. Eat in or carry out.

