Patriots look back on another year of Marion athletics

Marion High School provided players with dinner, entertainment and a life-time of memories at their Athletic Award Banquet earlier this week

In a “who’s who” of student athletics, players of all sports at Marion High School donned their best attire, feasted on a steak and potato dinner and watched slideshows while reminiscing each sports respective season before adjourning to Patriots Arena where each Marion team and their senior athletes were recognized for their accomplishments over the past year.

“Athletics, a lot of people think, is just something to do,” said Marion Athletic Director Paul Johnston. “But it’s a lot a lot of time and effort that those kids put into to be successful, not only in athletics but in the classroom. All of these sports take up time during the day and on the weekend. It takes up some of their free time where they might be doing something else or even studying. But, it’s something that they need this to be recognized before they move on.”

As students, parents, coaches and loved ones congregated over their meal in the Marion Junior High School cafeteria last Monday, slideshows of each sport provided at Marion High School played across the big screen as music played through the loud speakers. Slideshows for Cheerleaders, Football, Volleyball, Boys Basketball, Girls Basketball, Cross Country, Golf, Boys Soccer, Girls Soccer, Track and Field, Tennis, Softball, Baseball and for all of the respective Marion seniors played along with a slideshow dedicated to commemorating the memories all of the Marion student athletes shared this past year.

Following the entertainment and dinner, patrons made their way to the actual banquet, recognizing each sport’s senior players.

Johnston first opened the floor to Marion Girls Basketball and Arkansas 6A State Champion head coach Shunda Johnson, who the athletic director called the “most organized coach” he’s ever had. Johnson recognized five seniors who contributed to the first Marion state basketball championship (boys or girls) in the school’s history. Among those seniors were future Ouachita Baptist Tiger Jakyya Clay, who led the Lady Patriots in two categories with nearly 15 points and 8 rebounds per game last season, Marie Hunter, nearly 14 points and team leader in assists with almost 6 assists per game, and the team leader in steals, Tyquesha Selvy, nearly 4 assists and 4 steals per game last season.

Johnson gave way to her counterpart in the boys’ basketball program, Irving Clay. Among the seniors Clay recognized were Shaun Doss and Kamari Marrs. Doss, who signs a letter of intent to play college basketball this Tuesday at Marion High School, led the Patriots in points scored this past season while maintaining a 3.7 GPA and Marrs led the Marion boys in rebounding on the way to an appearance and round one victory in the 6A State Tournament. Taking the podium next, first-year softball head coach Sean Gray recognized two seniors, Hope Phipps and Camryn Martin. Gray recounted the struggles he encountered at the beginning of the current season which now sees the Lady Patriots going into the state tournament as a twoseed.

“This season has been quite a ride,” Gray said. “We started this season with basically a new player in every position that had never played varsity at that level. To say we were young would be an understatement.”

After dropping their first two games of the season, the Lady Patriots now head into the state tournament having won 20 of their last 26 games.

Following Gray, Daniel Kelley took the microphone. Kelley is the head coach of the arguably most improved program at Marion High School, the baseball team. Patriots baseball managed only three victories last season and has already won 13 games this year as they head into the state tournament in Benton as a fourseed. Seniors recognized for the Patriots baseball team were Heath Stephenson, Cody Smith, Collin Carpenter and Tyler Steele.

Next up to the podium, Marion volleyball head coach Lisa Beasley recognized a group of seniors which, dating back to their sophomore season, graduate being undefeated at home (41-0). Among those seniors is Ally Bramucci who holds the title as the all-time assists leader in Marion volleyball history.

Marion girls soccer head coach Tyler Shrum then recognized his seniors who led the Lady Patriots soccer team to a victory over the West Memphis Lady Devils for the first time in four years and are headed to the state tournament. While acknowledging his players, Shrum shared a story on how at the beginning of the season he had the entire team and himself write down their biggest fears, anonymously, put the fears in a pan, had them read out loud then put the fears back in the pan and burned them. Craig Smith, head coach of the boys soccer program at Marion High School, then acknowledged his group of seniors which, along with leading the Patriots to the state tournament, scored five goals three times this season (all in wins over West Memphis) and who ended the regular season with an even mark of goals scored vs. goals allowed.

Each senior member of the Patriots soccer team, along with Smith himself, wore at least pink garment, a sign of unity and support for Pam Doherty, mother of senior Patriot kicker/soccer play and future Henderson State kicker Bradford Doherty, in her battle with breast cancer.

Coach Ginn of Marion golf then recognized his senior athletes including a boys’ team that qualified for the state tournament this past season before being followed by Marion football coach Jed Davis.

Davis says he has a file in his desk on every player he’s ever coached and, while he may forget the scores of the games, he can always remember something about every player he’s coached. The group of seniors Davis recognized helped him reach one of many milestones for Marion football, according to Davis.

“These guys, three years ago we set some goals,” Davis said. “One of the things we wanted was to play a playoff game at Patriot stadium. It hadn’t been done in five or six years and these guys accomplished that this year.”

Lauren Brinkley, Marion cheerleading coach, then reminisced on her group of seniors which led the Marion cheer squad to being named Camp Champions in two different categories at cheer camp this past season.

Cross Country coach Chelsea Weaver Smith then recognized a group of players which included 6A-East Conference champion Gary Austin who finished allconference in the mile and two mile runs.

Track and Field coach John Crossley and Tennis coach Collin Jo Thorton then closed out the evening, recognizing their respective seniors.

Following the banquet athletic director Paul Johnston commented on the overall achievements of Marion athletics as well as the Marion girls basketball team’s state championship.

“Overall, I think we’ve done very well,” he said.

“Oh, it’s huge,” Johnson added on the Lady Patriots basketball state championship. “I think that’s a wake-up call to other sports that haven’t won one. You can do it, but you’ve got to do those things to make it happen. You’ve got to have coaches that are not willing to not let the little things slide by and hold their players accountable. That’s what Shunda and Ronaldo (Clay) have done.”

Marion’s boys and girls soccer teams as well as their softball and baseball teams are all still playing, each team in their respective state tournament.

By Collins Peeples