Photo by Mark Randall

Delta Cruisers Car Show & Silent Auction

Joe Todd of Joe Todd Auto Sales of West Memphis shows off a Mongoose bicycle which is one of several items available to bid on in a silent auction. Delta Cruisers of Marion is holding its annual car show on Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Holly Chevrolet in Marion. The club will have 75 to 100 classic cars on display. All proceeds from the silent auction will go to charity.