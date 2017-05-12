Check your ego at the door

Personal Trainer Along my journey I had tons of reasons to give up, to stop but I could hear my uncle Sloppy’s voice in the back of my mind saying, “Fat boy, don’t you ever let someone else con you into quitting. If you quit, do it because of you, not because of someone else.”

One of my struggles was when I was with my trainer. He had some issues that caused him to be gone a lot. He wouldn’t be able to keep working with me like I needed. That scared me because I still had weight to lose. He pushed me mentally and physically. I had been on his TV show, just great things happen while with him.

I started trying to keep it up on my on. A couple of months went by and I could see I wasn’t going to be able to continue without help. We’ll guess what happened next. God stepped in and made me remember that my uncle Junebug said if I ever needed anything, he had a fraternity brother in Marion, Arkansas that could help me, you all know him as Coach Melvin Brown. You know when you look for trouble it always shows up. I was walking into the gym as he was walking out. I had never met him but was always told by people , he is the huge guy and you will know him when you see him, they were right. I stopped him, introduced myself, ask for help. He smile agreed and a few days later trouble began. He trained me 3 days a week for roughly a year.

One great story that Coach and I share is the time I came in without eating breakfast. Now we met at 5 a.m. Who wants to eat that early and Muscle and Fitness said, “To burn more fat don’t eat before you workout.” WRONG ANSWER — proven by Coach Melvin Brown.

I warm up, we start with step-ups where you step-up on the bench and step down. First set fine, second set OK, third set dizzy. Coach ask, “You ok?” Yes sir I am good just a little lighted let me sit for a minute next thing you know I am stretched over the toilet throwing up. He comes in ask if I had eaten anything? No sir I didn’t because Muscle and Fitness said not to. He laughs goes to the desk buys me this nasty protein stick. Then politely explains that my blood sugar dropped in other words like trying to drive a car with no gas it ain’t happening.

That was lesson number one. Eat before you lift weights. On cardio days you can make it but on weightlifting days you will be just like me, throwing up. Another great lesson was always warm up before you lift weights. I was late for a session and it was a day he promised to lift with me. I skipped the warmup. Grab the first set of flyes fine. He jumped in and got a set. I didn’t want to look like a weakling so I went straight to the 70’s. He says, “Do a couple more before we go there.” My ego goes ahead gets them up. First rep, no problem, second rep, problem, I feel a pull in my chest. I set it down he ask if I was OK? My ego says, I am fine. I pick it back up to go again and I ain’t happening. I slightly tore a muscle. Coach says, “I told you to warm up but you didn’t listen.” We have done them before Coach. “You have always warmed up also.” Coach explains. Lessons I learned, eat before you lift weights, warm up properly, and most important is check your ego at the door.

By Tracy Evans