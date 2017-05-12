Church Announcements

2403 E. Barton, West Memphis: Annual Community Wide Friends and Family Day Celebration, Sunday, May 21 starting at 10 a.m. with the morning worship experience. The day will conclude with a picnic, health fair, blood pressure checks, fun and games and more on the church grounds from 12 to 3 p.m. Rev.

Larry M. Banks, host pastor.

First Missionary Baptist Church, 420 S. 12th St., West Memphis: Annual Scholarship Banquet Saturday, May 20 at 6 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall.

Guest speaker Mrs. Ora Breckenridge former educator and principal of Wonder Elementary School. Donation of $15 can be paid at the door.

Mt.

Calvary Church,

2101 E.

Jackson, West Memphis: Women’s Ministry having a Mother’s Luncheon Saturday, May 13 at 11 a.m. We are asking our family and friends to come out and celebrate Mother’s Day early. Sis.

Dorothy Fleming, sponsor. Gary Hibbler, pastor.

Old St.

Paul News:

Pastor Anthony is preaching the Word of God this Sunday. No children’s church.

Bethel AME Church,