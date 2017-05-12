Lady Patriots take the field today in state quarterfinals

After a first- round bye, the Marion Lady Patriots look to begin a state championship run with a quarterfinal round matchup today in Benton

sports@theeveningtimes.com After falling to the Benton Panthers last year in the semifinal round of the state tournament, the Marion Lady Patriots (20-8 overall, two-seed from the East) look to be on course for a rematch with the Panthers (1912, three-seed from the West) this season in the quarterfinal round of the state dance in Benton.

Benton is the favorite in the opening round to defeat the Pine Bluff Zebras (14-13, six-seed from the East) and the Lady Patriots enjoy a first-round bye before the potential round-two matchup. The chance to get another swing at the Panthers is not wasted on the Lady Patriots, according to Marion head coach Sean Gray.

“I think it plays a huge factor, knowing they’re the team that ended our hopes of going to the finals last year and trying to avenge that loss,” Gray said.

“We’re going to go down and watch both teams play, but we pretty much know who we expect to play and that’s Benton. So, we’re really focusing on Benton and not Pine Bluff as much. That’s the team that knocked us out last year in the semifinals, 5-3. I know they’ve graduated a few players, like we did, and are still pretty tough and competitive.”

If Benton does advance to face Marion today, the Panthers will see an unfamiliar face in Lady Patriots freshman Megan Adams.

Adams is expected to get the start on the mound today for Marion as senior starter Hope Phipps is dealing with a nagging shoulder injury that has bothered her on and off for the better part of two years now.

“Adams has been pitching well and her off-speed stuff has really been moving well lately,” Gray said.

“Hopefully we can go with her as long as we can and she can keep them off balance. We can bring Hope in and Hope’s speed will look a lot different coming in after Megan.”

“I’m not sure how long Hope can go right now,” Gray added of Phipp’s injury. “The shoulder injury she’s had is hitting her really hard right now. She’ll do whatever we ask, but we’re hoping we can get four or five (innings) out of Megan.”

If Phipps is unable to pitch at all or Marion needs to bring in a third pitcher, expect freshman Hartley Charlton to find her way to the mound.

Charlton pitched two innings of shutout softball in an “off-therecords” game against the Valley View Blazers (21-6) which Marion won 6-1 last Tuesday and was a makeup of a cancelled game earlier in the season.

“She did an excellent job,” Gray said of Charlton. “If we need her, I think she can go for us and give us a chance to compete.”

The win over the Blazers served as a much-needed pallet cleanser for the Lady Patriots following a 14-3 loss in the 6A-East Conference championship game against the Jonesboro Hurricane (18-8, oneseed from the East), according to Gray. “It took the taste of that Jonesboro game right out of their mouths and it kind of reminded everybody of what we’re capable of doing when we put it together and execute,” Gray said.

Some of the things Marion has been working on executing since the loss to Jonesboro, according to Gray, are bunt coverage, hitting cut-off players and baserunning.

The Lady Patriots will try to execute those things on a field that they haven’t graced yet this season in Benton. But, while Marion is 9-2 at home and 11-5 away from home, Gray says that the field at Benton shouldn’t be too much of an adjustment.

“One thing that kind of comes into play is there outfield is turf,” Gray said. “We do a whole lot of practice on turf. So, for our outfielders, it shouldn’t be anything new for them. Anytime (our field) is wet, we practice on the football field which is turf.”

Taking the field in Benton today for the Lady Patriots will be Haley Cook behind the plate, Adams on the mound, Shelby Carpenter at first base, Phipps at second base, Blakeleigh Garrison at shortstop, Destiny King at third base, Meagan Tolleson in leftfield, Camryn Martin in centerfield and Morgan “Speedy” Whited in rightfield.

First pitch for the Lady Patriots quarterfinal round game is slated for today at 12:30 p.m.

By Collins Peeples