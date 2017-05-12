The running man

Marion senior Gary Austin is done running with the Patriots but looks to continue blazing his path, first in Memphis and then to Boston

sports@theeveningtimes.com

Following a decorated high-school career, Marion senior Gary Austin is already making plans to continue his passion for long-distance running following graduation.

Austin won the 6A-East Cross Country Championship back in October, but his love for running has been years in the making. Starting in junior high, Austin says he even quit playing football in order to focus completely on cross country.

“I knew I was good at it,” Austin said. “I just quit football too, just so I could run it. I found out I was good (at cross country) back in 8th grade when I ran track. I was really good at the distance events. So, I decided to try out for cross country. I started running 5k’s and on the road and stuff. I was just good at it.” While his days running through grass, gravel and pavement for Marion High School are now over, the Patriots senior is making plans for the next phase of his life, both educationally and in running.

Austin will enroll at the University of Arkansas this August. However, he says, he wasn’t quite fast enough to run track for the Razorbacks.

The fact that he was done competing on a schoollevel was hard to comprehend at first, according to Austin.

“It was a shock to my system,” Austin said. “I’m not going to lie. For like a whole two days, I was crying about it. I couldn’t believe it was just over like that. Done. But, now I’m just like, ok next step.” But Austin refused to allow the setback of not running for the Razorbacks to keep him from running.

While he seeks a degree in in kinesiology and sports science, Austin will prepare to achieve his new goal of running in the Boston Marathon in 2019.

“It was a goal that I recently had when I found out that I wasn’t fast enough to run track or cross country in college,” Austin said. “I was like, hey let’s try to go for the Boston Marathon.”

In order to qualify for the Boston Marathon, runners must have ran a prior marathon in at least three hours and five minutes. All full marathons are 26.2 miles. Austin says, because spots in Boston are competitive and only handed out to the fastest runners in the Boston Marathon, he plans to have a time of (at most) just under three hours.

The first step towards Boston will take place in Memphis as the Marion senior runs in the St. Jude Marathon this December.

Austin believes his drive, determination and desire to finish in the front of the pack will carry him from Memphis to Boston with his desired time.

“I like to win,” Austin said. “I’m really competitive when it comes to it.

Every time I lose, I’m like ‘Ok, I’ve got to beat this person next race.’ And I go out and do it. Winning is just really fun.”

Austin says that one day he would like to become a track or cross country high school coach.

The St. Judge Marathon takes place in Memphis, Tennessee this December.

By Collins Peeples