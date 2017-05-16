MOMOSCOPE HOROSCOPE

For Wednesday, May 17, 2017 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) Be prepared to act on an unexpected opportunity in publishing, the media, medicine, the law or anything to do with training and higher education. You will have to act quickly.

You might see new and innovative ways to approach an inheritance or shared property. Be open. The rigid tree is the first to snap in a storm.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) Difficulties in partnerships and close friendships suddenly might reveal a solution or a way to feel more free. Whatever presents itself will have a brief window of opportunity.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) New ideas that are imaginative and original might help you at work. Similarly, new ideas also might give you a boost to your health. Keep an open mind (but not so open that everything falls out).

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) Anew approach to working with children might arise now. Whatever happens will be a welcome change.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) You might see new ways to make improvements where you live. You might even decide to move to a new place. It's possible that family news will surprise you.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) A surprise opportunity to change jobs or residences might fall in your lap. If so, be ready to act quickly, because the window of opportunity is brief.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) You might see improved and innovative ideas about how to earn money. You might improve your current job or get a better job – who knows?

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) You are pumped with enthusiasm because you see a way to make a breakthrough in a new area that you are exploring. Something definitely will expand your world, and it's exciting!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) After giving up so much for others, you are starting to see a light at the end of the tunnel. Something ahead looks promising!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) New friends and contacts with groups and organizations might change your world. You will expand it in a way that makes you feel more in touch with how things are done.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) Surprise opportunities that can help you in your career are now at hand. Don't hesitate to take them. (You might not get a second chance.)

YOU BORN TODAY: You are warmhearted, hardworking and loving to others. This year focuses on family, loved ones and close friends; these relationships will be positive and close. You will experience success and financial accumulation in the next three years. That's why it is wise to settle your debts this year. This also is a social year that deals with the results of last year's changes.

