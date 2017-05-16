Lady Pats season ends in Benton

Strong pitching from Benton led the Panthers to an upset of the Marion Lady Patriots in the quarterfinal round of the state playoffs

Special to The Evening Times BENTON — A young Marion Lady Patriots team battled their hosts from Benton all day long, but could not get the hit they needed on Saturday.

Marion (20-9 overall) loaded the bases in the fourth inning, while chasing Benton's (22-12) starting pitcher, but scored just one time in a 4-1 loss in the quarterfinal round of the Class 6A state softball tournament at Benton Sports Complex.

'I couldn't be more proud of a team that's so young in so many spots,' Marion first-year coach Sean Gray said. 'Before the year, we had new players in nine different spots. Today didn't go how we wanted it to, but I'm excited about the progress.'

The loss snaps a run of three straight appearances in the state semifinals for Marion, who won 20 games for just the third time in school history this spring.

Benton got seven solid innings from pitchers Emme Edmonson and Madi Lancaster. Edmonson cruised through the first three innings, allowing but one baserunner, until Marion made a bid to get back into the game in the bottom of the fourth.

Blakeleigh Garrison reached on an error, while Hope Phipps and Shelby Carpenter blistered consecutive singles to give the Lady Pats two runners on with one out.

A collision at the plate between Phipps and Edmonson put Marion on the board and hobbled Edmonson. The right-hander would throw two balls to Marion's Haley Cook before giving way to Lancaster.

The reliever walked Cook to load the bases with one out, but rallied to strike Megan Adams out prior to getting a hard ground ball to third base and the throw across got the Lady Panthers out of the jam with a slim 2-1 lead after four frames. That sparked a run of 10 straight batters retired by Lancaster 'We were still feeling okay after that inning, even though we only got one run,' Gray explained. 'The way our year has gone, with so many comebacks, we never felt like we were out of it, and today was no different.'

Freshman pitcher Megan Adams started inside the circle for Marion and spun seven solid innings, allowing four runs (three earned).

Clinging to that 2-1 advantage, Benton looked to manufacture some insurance runs of their own to advance to the semifinals.

Lancaster drew a leadoff walk in the top of the fifth, followed immediately by a sacrifice bunt by Madi Mehlin. The reliever would score on a bunt single by Malinda Wells to lead 3-1.

Rylea Brimhall led off the sixth with a double, moved to third on a bunt single by Maggie Carson and scored on a sacrifice fly by Cayla Clayton for a 4-1 bulge.

'We've been preaching small ball all year long,' Benton head coach Heidi Cox explained. 'It was a good job of getting those bunts down and moving runners up.'

Lancaster surrendered a two-out single to Meagan Tolleson in the bottom of the seventh, but the righthander handled a comebacker to clinch the win.

It was the last game for Marion seniors Hope Phipps and Camryn Martin.

Phipps, a four-year starter, closes the book on her career as one of the better players in Marion softball history. Prior to this season's post-season honors being announced, Phipps has earned three all-conference bids, including an allstate nod following her sophomore season in 2015. 'Hope made my life a lot easier this season,' Gray said. 'Even if her impact was just on the field, that would have been fine, but when you consider the leadership and everything else that she did for us, she's irreplaceable.'

Martin, a Williams Baptist signee, debuted as the team's starting centerfielder this spring.

By Chuck Livingston