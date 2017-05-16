Patriots’ season ends in extras against top-seeded Bulldogs in quarterfinals

After a season that saw Marion quadruple their win total from last year, the Patriots season ends as they take the one- seed Greenwood Bulldogs to extra innings but come up a run short in the end

sports@theeveningtimes.com

Following a 7-6 victory in round one of the 2017 Arkansas 6A State Baseball Playoffs, a 24hour weather delay preceding their second game and an extra inning of baseball, the Marion Patriots’ (14-16 overall) season came to an end in a Benton following 8 innings of baseball with a 4-3 loss to the Greenwood Bulldogs (266) in the state quarterfinals this past Saturday.

It was a heartbreaking end to a season that saw the Patriots quadruple their win total from last season, according to Marion head coach Daniel Kelley.

“The first thing I said to them (after the game) was, I asked them if there was anyone that was sad and of course I had 22 hands that come up,” Kelley said.

“And I told them that that was ok because as the baseball team sits right now it’s the last time that they will ever get to play together. That’s just a part of life. People grow up, grow older and move on. It is ok to be upset when you lose something. If you feel good about it and you lose in competition and you’re ok with that then you probably don’t need to be competing or playing in some sort of competitive athletics, if you’re ok with losing. Then I just told them how proud I was at them.”

Greenwood entered the game as the one-seed from the West and assumed they were going to be playing in today’s semifinal game, hardly entertaining the idea of an upset from Marion, the four-seed from the East. Upon hearing that the game was cancelled Friday due to weather, several Bulldogs said “So, now we play tomorrow and Monday” and Greenwood decided to rest their ace and verbal commit to the University of Arkansas, Connor Noland, and start their second pitcher, Cooper Van Kooten, against the Patriots.

Marion saw this as a sign of disrespect.

“They had already discounted us that we weren’t even going to give them a baseball game,” Kelley said. “And I told the boys that before the game. I said, ‘They’ve already counted you out. You’re not going to give them a ballgame anyway. So, they’ve already chalked it up that they’re going to roll on and play Sheridan in the semifinals.’ “ That underdog-edge carried the Patriots into the fifth inning, tied with the top-seeded Bulldogs, 0-0.

On the mound for the Patriots, freshman Braeden Wolford pitched four scoreless frames to start the game. Although Wolford is classified as a freshman, he showed the composure of a veteran player, according to Kelley.

“He’s wise beyond his years as a young man all together,” Kelley said. “He plays with the confidence and has the composure of a grown man most of the time. He’s mentally tough.

He doesn’t get rattled. He’s a top-five worker on the team. He does whatever you ask him to do. He believes in what we preach as a team and he’s willing to do whatever it takes to help the team win. I told him before the baseball game, I said, ‘Go out there and give me everything you got for as long as you can.’ And that’s what he did.”

Behind Wolford was an impressive defensive performance from the Marion fielders, including Kenta Jones who made the start in centerfield, moving Heath Stephenson to left field. The decision to start Jones in center was intended to keep a hot-hitting Greenwood team off the bases, according to Kelley.

“They’re going to hit the baseball,” Kelley said.

“They strung together 12 hits and Braeden only struck out two. We knew we were going to have balls put in play.

Defensively, there’s nobody that goes and gets a baseball better than Kenta Jones and he showed that today. I mean, he’s a little light in the britches, he’s a smaller built kid, but you’re not going to burn him. We knew we weren’t going to strikeout 10 or 15 people.

So, we wanted the best group we could have out there defensively and we did a good job.”

Though despite Wolford’s confidence and Jones speed in center, a leadoff Greenwood single in the fifth inning came around for the first score of the game, followed by a second Bulldogs run as Van Kooten doubled to left field, driving in Colton Sagely. But the defense for Marion rose up in the fifth as, with runners on second and third and one out, Marion caught two runners in rundowns on the same play for two outs to end the inning.

The defense for the Bulldogs then faltered in the top of the sixth as Marion got their first hits of the game, singles by Jones and Tony Rudd while taking advantage of two Greenwood errors to take a 3-2 lead as both runners scored along with Hayden Hodge who reached base on an error.

After failing to get to hit Van Kooten all game, Marion held a real chance of advancing to the semifinal round of the playoffs with just an inning and a half to play.

“We felt like we were going to win,” Kelley said.

“We never stopped believing. They didn’t score enough runs to make us quit. A two-run ballgame, that’s not enough runs against us to keep us from believing that we’re going to win the game.”

The Patriots had a chance to cushion their lead in the top of the seventh inning, still leading 3-2, but stranded Stephenson at third and Jones at second base.

The Bulldogs took advantage, tying the game at three with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning. With the game tied and runners on first and second, Wolford left the mound for Marion after 6 1/3 innings, allowing 3 runs, all earned, while picking up 2 strikeouts.

Alex O’Brien took over the pitching duties for the Patriots and promptly induced an inning-ending, game-saving double play, 5-4-3, started off with Marion shortstop Rudd.

“Tony’s a great player,” Kelley said. “We’ve had to work real hard with Tony because sometimes you have to convince Tony that he does a good job. He’s really hard on himself. He plays real hard and he’s competitive. Leading up to this weekend, he’d been kind of down on himself because he’d been struggling a little bit defensively. So, I just kept reminding him, ‘Young man, you’re playing shortstop because you’re the best one we got and you got to go out there and play with confidence.’ And he did that. Athletically, he’s one of the most gifted kids that I’ve ever had.”

But with the bases loaded and one out in the bottom of the eighth inning, Ronnie Berg hit a sacrifice fly to Jones in center who caught the ball too deep in the outfield to make a throw home in time to catch a Greenwood runner as the Bulldogs scored the game winning run.

Playing in their final game for Marion is a senior class made up of Stephenson, Cody Smith, Tyler Steele and Collin Carpenter.

Kelley says it’s this group of players who created the momentum that brought the Patriots to the quarterfinals this year from a three-win season last year and, should the winning energy in Marion continue next season, could have set in motion many more winning seasons for the Patriots.

“The seniors set the foundation for the new beginning for what we want to be as a baseball team,” Kelley said. “They brought us back to a place to what is respectable. They brought us back to the type of baseball team that we can be, which is a hardnose competitive team that pitches well and plays good defense. So, they laid the foundation for that.

And we’re coming back with just about everybody.

I expect us to be better, tougher and to do everything better (next season). I expect us to improve every single day.”

By Collins Peeples