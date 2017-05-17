As Marion soccer leaves pitch for last time, Patriots eye next season

The Marion Patriots end a much- improved year of soccer after losing in the opening round of the state tournament

After a season that saw the Marion Patriots (7-10-1 overall, 6-7 6A/5A-3 Conference) more than double their total victories from a three-win 2016 season, the Patriots boys soccer team played their final game of the year as Marion fell to the Benton Panthers (17-3-1) in the opening round of the Arkansas 2017 Boys Soccer State Tournament 6-0.

Marion soccer head coach Craig Smith says that despite the loss, the 11 Patriots who are eligible to return next season gained a plethora of valuable experience from the state tournament game.

“It was really important, the whole process of traveling and playing somebody you’ve never played before for an important game,” Smith said. “I was happy to have a lot of our young players who could potentially have a big role next year and to get them some experience. We had a lot of people rotating in and out of that game too.

Everyone who was there played.”

That experience will be key next season if they Patriots are to continue progressing. In 2016, opposing teams outscored Marion by a total goal count of 14 to 57. This season, the Patriots were only outscored by 10 goals, 37-47, with six of those coming in their last game against the Panthers.

Years of experience between most of the starting players on the team led to the increased success both offensively and defensively, according to Smith.

“The biggest difference this year was we had a lot more experience than we normally have had,” Smith said. “Almost our whole starting lineup had been playing together for years.

The guys who were here, I had been coaching for three years now. So, they were used to our system and the playing style we were going for. So, that really made practice and preparation a lot easier.”

The 11 seniors who took the pitch for the last time wearing a Marion uniform this past weekend were Kadarius Johnson, Di’ Granger, Bradford Doherty, Riley Barnes, Landan Terry, Joshua Harris, Daniel Webster, Gryce Gray, Leondro Arreola and manager Trexler “Coach” Proffitt.

Despite losing half of this year’s team and the leadership those seniors brought with them, Smith feels comfortable that his returning players will step up and fill the slots left empty by the graduating Patriots.

“I know we have G (Garren Baker) and Parker (Holland) coming back to score goals,” Smith said.

“We have a backup keeper in Andrew Hampton. He only played one game this year really, but it was a shutout that we lost in penalty kicks. We have to replace Riley and I know that every starter except for one was a senior. But I have three juniors who play defense that have a lot of playing time and were good. So, no worries there.”

The one starter returning for Marion next season will be the Parker Holland, the Patriots second leading goal scorer, behind future Henderson State kicker Bradford Doherty. Much of the team’s success next season will come from Holland’s ability to showcase his talent on the pitch and his leadership skills off of it, according to Smith.

“He’s been in the rotation on the team since he was a freshman,” Smith said.

“This being his senior year, having all the experience is really helpful. He has a really good work ethic in practice and he knows that it’s really important to prepare for games. So, him taking all that into next year, it’s really important.”

Smith says that next season he will carry the same game plan, a conservative style of approach will keys in on maintaining possession of the ball, and the same expectations which the team had this season, to win and be competitive in every game.

“I think we’re going to expect to win the majority of our games and be competitive no matter who we play,” Smith said. “Really, I think it’s pretty similar to this year. Also, we’re realistic and we know we’re missing a lot of people and that we are not going to be as experienced. We know it’s not going to be as easy as this year. So, we’re realistic, but we also have high expectations.”

By Collins Peeples