HOROSCOPE MOEOSCOIFE

11 to JJmh 2)

CiMCEl(Jam21ftJMy22)

For Thursday, May 18, 2017 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) You feel warm and generous to everyone today, which is why this is a great day to schmooze with partners and close friends. Have a good time, but don't go overboard.

You feel content today. You're happy in your own skin. Things are coming your way and work looks hopeful!

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) This is a popular day! Enjoy interactions with others, whether they are casual friendships or dealings with groups and organizations. People want to see you today.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) You make a fabulous impression on bosses, parents and VIPs today. Just be careful you don't promise more than you can deliver. Remain realistic.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) Big travel plans are thrilling. You want to go places and enjoy things in Leo style!

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) If you have to share or divide something today, don't give away the farm. Remember that you have rights, too. Respect your own self-interest.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) You feel warm and friendly toward everyone today, which is why you will be tempted to go overboard or make promises that you cannot fulfill. Be careful. Be friendly, but be realistic.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) This is a day full of self-indulgence. You might overeat

CAPEICOEN (P©Eo 22 4© JJanio 19)

AQUAMUS(Jam«2toMkIS

and enjoy seconds on dessert, but you will feel guilty because you also have an eye on your health.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) This definitely is a party day – and you are the sign who likes to work hard and party hard! Enjoy good times with friends, sporting events and playful activities with children.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) You will love to entertain at home today. In particular, you will love to show your guests a good time. You also might enjoy shopping for your home or checking out real estate possibilities.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) This is a fun-loving day; and you're in a great mood. You will enjoy the company of others, and you also will enjoy the beauty of your daily surroundings. It's a fortunate day, indeed!

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) Look for ways to boost your income, because they do exist today. However, you also might overspend on something because it's easy to go overboard today. Ka-ching!

YOU BORN TODAY: You are fair-minded. You have the ability to stay calm when everything around you is chaotic. Many of you will be a student or teacher this year, because your capacity for research and understanding is at its very best. It's a good time to reflect on the past and plan for the future. This will not tend to be a year of action, but rather a year of waiting and development.

Y©UMMNTODAYS

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20)