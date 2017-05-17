Much improved Lady Pats team falls short in state tourney

Despite an early exit in the state tournament, the Lady Patriots have created a culture of winning for Marion girls soccer

A season that saw the Lady Patriots (7-13) more than double their win total from 2016 came to an end this past weekend in round one of the state tournament with an 11-1 loss to the Arkansas High Razorbacks (11-10).

Despite the loss, Marion head coach Tyler Shrum believes this year’s team may have set the ball rolling for what he hopes is a continued progression of the Lady Patriots soccer team.

“I’m a firm believer that success breeds success,” Shrum said. “These girls have gone out of there way and stepped up in a lot of key situations. They’ve tasted what winning actually is…. I’m pretty confident that we’re going to come back next year just as strong, if not stronger.”

The Lady Patriots finish the season with seven wins, four more than last year’s total of three. Three of those wins came in the first three matches of the season, a season which saw the Lady Patriots score 16 more goals than last season and hold opponents to 34 less goals than in 2016. Shrum believes a turning point in the season was defeating the Nettleton Raiders, a team that the Lady Patriots lost to 5-1 the last time the two schools faced each other in 2016.

“Out of the seven games we won, six of them were against teams that we lost to last year,” Shrum said.

“I think it was a mix of conditioning and believing in ourselves. We started the season a lot earlier than we did last year and got a lot more practice in. We started the season 3-0 and won against a team that we hadn’t beaten before (Nettleton). After that, our confidence went through the roof.”

The season for the Lady Patriots also included a victory in the opening round of the 6A-East Conference Tournament over the West Memphis Lady Devils. Marion lost twice to their rivals in the regular season before defeating West Memphis 2-0 to clinch a spot in the state tournament.

“I don’t think I’ve seen so many girls cry in my life,” Shrum said. “Anytime you play West Memphis, it’s always THE game.

Everyone shows up.

Everyone plays hard. We had three or four girls down and injured and we had some younger girls step up. It was just awesome to watch.”

Two of the younger girls who stepped up for Marion in that contest were Hailey Bass and Brakia Johnson.

The duo of Johnson and Bass, who scored Marion’s lone goal in their loss to Arkansas High, should continue to be a dominating force next season, according to Shrum.

“Both of those girls started for me all season,” Shrum said. “They’re my one and two scores. So, our key offense is still there. Hailey could play for any boys team she wanted to. This was Brakia’s first year on offense. So, with her having the ball at her feet all year long next season and working with Hailey, I think we’re going to have a deadly combo next year.” Joining Bass and Johnson could be 15 other returning players for the Lady Patriots including Nadalie Barnes, Laura Davis, Caroline Patterson and Kaley Sheley.

“We had so many freshman and sophomores on our defensive line and we had some really good subs who really stepped up when called upon,” Shrum said. “I’m not really too concerned about (replacing our seniors). We have Nadalie Barnes and Laura Davis who are 10th graders. Caroline Patterson and Kaley Sheley who are 9th graders. I think those young cats right there will really step up for us.

Patterson and Sheley really stepped up when girls got hurt. Nadalie is the heart of our defense. I think we’ll be alright on defense.”

Graduating from Marion and the Lady Patriots soccer program this year are seniors Maggie Aureli, Rachel Benson, Hope Goodbar, Dakota Harper, Esmeralda Lara, Areli Lucio and Sara Nelson.

Shrum expects the Lady Patriots win total to continue to grow next season.

“We got seven wins on the year,” Shrum said.

“That’s the most we’ve ever had. What I think would be awesome is a 10win season. Every year, I want to do better and improve one little thing. If we go from 7 to 10 wins, I think that’s where we’d like to be. I’m not taking anything away from my girls because they’ve stepped up from where they were in 2016. So, if we can have a winning season, that’s my goal.”

By Collins Peeples